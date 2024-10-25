Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Penguins – 10/25/24

The Edmonton Oilers face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (3-4-1) at OILERS (2-4-1)
9 p.m. TVAS, SN1, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Anthony Beauvillier — Lars Eller — Cody Glass
Kevin Hayes — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Tristan Jarry, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea
Injured: None
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate Friday.
- Jarry, a goalie, has returned to Pittsburgh to work with Penguins goaltending director Jon Elkin.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- Podkolzin is moving up to the Oilers second line and Perry is moving back down to the fourth line, which reunites Henrique with Brown and Skinner on the third line.
- Dermott, a defenseman, will be scratched for Emberson as part of an ongoing defensive rotation.
