Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Penguins – 10/25/24

The Edmonton Oilers face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (3-4-1) at OILERS (2-4-1)

9 p.m. TVAS, SN1, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Anthony Beauvillier — Lars Eller — Cody Glass

Kevin Hayes — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Tristan Jarry, Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday.

Jarry, a goalie, has returned to Pittsburgh to work with Penguins goaltending director Jon Elkin.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Podkolzin is moving up to the Oilers second line and Perry is moving back down to the fourth line, which reunites Henrique with Brown and Skinner on the third line.

Dermott, a defenseman, will be scratched for Emberson as part of an ongoing defensive rotation.

