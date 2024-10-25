Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Predators – 10/25/24

The Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (1-5-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-4-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday
- With a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, each Nashville goalie is expected start one of the two games.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Predators, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Bruins
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Predators – 10/22/24
- NHL’s Frozen Frenzy: What to Watch in All 16 Games
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athansiou, Joey Anderson
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)
Status report
- The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Friday.
- Kurashev returns after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday
- Soderblom likely will start at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Latest for THW: