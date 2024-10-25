Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Predators – 10/25/24

The Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (1-5-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-4-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday

With a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, each Nashville goalie is expected start one of the two games.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athansiou, Joey Anderson

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Friday.

Kurashev returns after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday

Soderblom likely will start at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Latest for THW: