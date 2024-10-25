Rangers Sign Alexis Lafreniere to 7-Year Extension

The New York Rangers and the first overall selection of the 2020 NHL Draft, Alexis Lafreniere, have agreed to a long-term contract extension. Once the winger’s $2.325 million average annual value (AAV) bridge deal expires following this season, he’ll be making $7.45 million AAV through 2031-32—he agreed to a seven-year deal per Elliotte Friedman.

7x$7.45 for Lafreniere

Includes the bells and whistles…up-front bonuses and some trade protection once he is eligible



Solely at even strength this season, Lafreniere has seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven contests. His lack of power-play usage undermines just how good of a player he’s been—the 23-year-old is immensely gifted. However, there used to be some worries about how he was performing in the early stages of his career. Let’s revisit those days.

After back-to-back 100-point campaigns in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in his draft minus-one and draft year, Lafreniere proved himself as a top-end prospect. The Rangers were more than happy to select him with their top pick, one which they were awarded despite finishing 18th in the NHL standings. Instantly thrust into a talented lineup, he didn’t quite perform to the lofty expectations he was given in 2020-21. He had 21 points in 56 games.

In his next two campaigns, Lafreniere hit the 30-point mark twice (putting up 70 total in 160 games), but he wasn’t exactly looked at as the league’s next superstar at this stage. After that, he signed the two-year deal he is currently on. Then, he showed a bit of magic in 2023-24.

The Rangers’ dominant top power-play unit was off-limits for Lafreniere, but he still scored 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists). In New York’s run to the Eastern Conference Final, he was one of their best players with 14 points in 16 games. Entering the 2024-25 season, there were some expectations—he has lived up to them.

Many of the NHL’s star players rely on power-play production to put up high point totals, but Lafreniere has been doing that when nobody is in the penalty box. He is one of the top even-strength scorers in the league, so don’t be surprised if he continues his upward trajectory into 100-point territory someday if he gets more action on the man advantage. That outcome would make this contract one of the biggest steals in the sport.