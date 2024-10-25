McDavid Will Benefit From 4 Nations Cup Experience With Crosby

When the Pittsburgh Penguins come to Edmonton, it seems like it’s more than just another hockey game. It’s a measuring stick of greatness between two incredible hockey talents: Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. In the pre-game interviews leading up to the Oilers/Penguins matchup at Rogers Place on Oct. 25, McDavid was asked about the upcoming 4-Nations Face Off from Feb. 12-20. When Sportsnet’s Marc Spector specifically asked him whether he should be captain or whether it should be Crosby, without hesitation, McDavid said it should be Crosby. And deservedly so.

Crosby has won everything imaginable in hockey including three Stanley Cups, two Olympic Gold Medals, a World Junior Championship Gold and countless individual awards. Now an elder statesman, those who get to share a hockey experience such as the 4-Nations Face Off will greatly benefit from just being around Crosby, including and especially McDavid.

McDavid Has Never Had A Mentor Like Crosby

The closest McDavid has come to having a NHL mentor like Crosby would be Duncan Keith. Keith was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2021 and the two-time Stanley Cup champion and Olympic Gold medalist did have a positive impact on McDavid, but with much respect to Keith, playing on the same ice surface and sharing a dressing room with Crosby could be transformative for the Oilers captain.

A Quick History of Positive Mentorship Experiences

For those who love to delve back into sports history, you may remember the impact Wayne Gretzky had on Mario Lemieux in the 1987 Canada Cup. Gretzky was already a multiple Stanley Cup winner when he was named captain of Team Canada back then, while Lemieux was a young phenom who was on the cusp of greatness. Lemieux witnessed first hand how Gretzky conducted himself on and off the ice, and the experience of playing with Gretzky (and Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Grant Fuhr) rubbed off on Lemieux.

Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar)

Lemieux would take that 1987 Canada Cup experience and soar to become a two time Stanley Cup champion, captain Team Canada to Olympic Gold in 2002 and cement his place as one of the greatest players who ever lived. Lemieux had all the talent, but playing with Gretzky, Messier and company just helped him find another gear on his road to greatness.

A similar story can be told of former Philadelphia Flyers captain Bobby Clarke. He played on Team Canada in 1972 and the experience of playing with leaders such as Phil Esposito definitely impacted his career as Clarke went on to lead the Flyers to two Stanley Cups in the mid 1970s.

Another example of mentorship greatness can be found in legendary National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, who took his talents and leadership to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped them win the 2020 Super Bowl. You don’t think greatness rubs off? It definitely did in the case of Brady, who at age 43, led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl in franchise history and his seventh Super Bowl victory.

Playing With Crosby Could Be the Missing Ingredient for McDavid

The Oilers have come closer and closer to the Stanley Cup losing in the playoffs to the eventual Stanley Cup champions (Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers) the past three seasons. Having McDavid hang with Crosby for a few weeks could be just what the doctor ordered in terms of gaining the intangibles needed to lead a team to the Stanley Cup.

Crosby is 37 and still playing at a high level near the end of his career while McDavid, at 27, is in his prime. Having the experience of playing with a champion could mean the world to McDavid, and that could mean a Stanley Cup championship for the Oilers in the not so distant future.