Penguins Prospect Check-In: Foster, Howe & More

While the attention has been placed on the NHL team, the Pittsburgh Penguins and general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas have added a few solid pieces to their farm system that will hopefully impact the league in the coming seasons. But for now, they are working their way to that point, and the organization has a few of these prospects who have started on a strong foot for the 2024-25 season.

Harrison Brunicke, Defenseman

After being the surprise player throughout training camp with the Penguins and challenging to earn at least a nine-game stint in the NHL, Harrison Brunicke eventually was re-assigned to the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He has carried the momentum and strong play from training camp into the start of the WHL season and is by far the Blazers’ top defenseman while also being a force on the powerplay. Through six games, the Penguins’ 2024 second-round pick has totaled five points (two goals, three assists), with four of those points coming on the powerplay (one goal, three assists).

Brunicke will likely continue to be relied on to help carry the offensive load from the back end of the ice and, so far, has been up to the task. He has shown a continued willingness to get involved in the offensive zone, jumping into rushes and plays. His knack for being around the puck and wanting to be involved has carried over from his preseason with the Penguins. He has also shown a bit of an aggressive side to his game, earning a fighting major already on the season. He will be a prospect that many fans will want to keep a close eye on the rest of the season, and he could end up on the fast track to Pittsburgh if he continues to develop and play at a high level.

Cooper Foster, Center

After being selected by the Penguins in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft, Cooper Foster has become a possible steal for the organization. He is much like Brunicke because he has a knack for being around the puck and loves having it on his stick in the offensive zone. This season, the shot he possesses has been on display in a big way, tallying eight goals in nine games played for the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). This includes three multi-goal games, headlined by a hat trick on Oct. 5 against the North Bay Battalion. What has helped spearhead Foster’s hot start is his willingness to get to the dirty areas of the ice to make a play on the puck, whether in the corners or out in front of the net in scrums.

While the offensive numbers have been great for Foster to start the season, he has also been one of the 67’s top penalty-killers to start the season. His all-around game has helped him in the defensive zone, specifically on the penalty kill, and he has also recorded a shorthanded goal. For being a sixth-round pick, he continues to prove that he very well could be a dark horse to make some noise in the future if given the chance by the Penguins, thanks to his development.

Finn Harding, Defenseman

Sticking with the late-round draft picks by the Penguins, defenseman Finn Harding has been off to a hot start for the Brampton Steelheads. While the Steeleheads are led up front by 2025 Draft top prospect Porter Martone, and Calgary Flames prospect Luke Misa, Harding (a Penguins 2024 seventh-round pick), has led the way from the back end of the ice. He has not gotten involved in the scoring yet through nine games, but his playmaking skills have been on display. He leads the way for his team defenseman-wise in assists with nine and total points.

Defensively, he has been one of, if not the strongest, defenseman for the Steelheads and has been rewarded with a plus-13 in the young season. While he has not gotten involved offensively with his shot a lot yet (10 shots on goal) or on the powerplay, Harding is a player to keep an eye for Penguins fans, especially if he can get his offensive game going as the season progresses.

Tanner Howe, Left Wing

A prospect in the Penguins’ system with a bit more hype and expectation attached to himself than some of the others mentioned already, Tanner Howe has had a rough start to his season with the Regina Pats of the WHL. He has only played in two games so far, tallying a goal on the powerplay, but ended up getting hurt in the team’s second game on Oct. 5 and has been on the shelf ever since with an upper-body injury. Seeing how he bounces back and plays once he returns will be something to watch.

Many felt Howe could be a first-round pick in the 2024 Draft but fell to the Penguins in the second round at pick 46. His offensive skill has been his calling card, and if he can continue to build on that after returning, the excitement behind him will only grow within the organization.

Emil Pieniniemi, Defenseman

After being selected by the Penguins in the third round of the 2023 Draft, Emil Pieniniemi was also selected in the first round of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft by the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, but he stayed in Finland for one more season. He committed to the Frontenacs for this season and has shown up in a big way through 10 games. He is another prospect within the Penguins system who has been on fire on the man advantage, with six of his 11 points coming while on the power play. His strong playmaking and passing ability from the blue line has helped Pieniniemi be the Frontenacs’ top and most consistent defenseman this season.

If Pieniniemi can continue his strong play in his first season of North American hockey, he could become another prospect who grabs the eye and attention of management and become a player many fans start to hear more and more about.

Solid Start for Penguins Prospects

These are only a few prospects within the Penguins organization who have had solid starts to their season (outside of Howe). Seeing how Howe bounces back from his injury will be something to watch closely. There are players like goaltender Sergei Murashov (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League), Mikhail Ilyin (Kontinental Hockey League), Rutger McGroarty (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton), and a few other prospects to keep an eye on.