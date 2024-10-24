Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blues – 10/24/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (4-3-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Oskar Sundqvist — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph — Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker, Zack Bolduc
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Robert Thomas (fractured right ankle)
Status report
- Thomas, a center, will be out at least six weeks after being injured in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
- Sundqvist will make his season debut; he missed St. Louis’ first seven games recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee sustained last March 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Toropchenko will return after missing two games with a lower body injury.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body)
Status report
- Woll will make his season debut after missing Toronto’s first seven games with a lower body injury.
- Pacioretty did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate; the forward is day to day after being injured in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Latest for THW: