Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blues – 10/24/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (4-3-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Oskar Sundqvist — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph — Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker, Zack Bolduc

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Robert Thomas (fractured right ankle)

Status report

  • Thomas, a center, will be out at least six weeks after being injured in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
  • Sundqvist will make his season debut; he missed St. Louis’ first seven games recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee sustained last March 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
  • Toropchenko will return after missing two games with a lower body injury.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body)

Status report

  • Woll will make his season debut after missing Toronto’s first seven games with a lower body injury.
  • Pacioretty did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate; the forward is day to day after being injured in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

