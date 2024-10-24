Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blues – 10/24/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Oskar Sundqvist — Dylan Holloway — Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

P.O. Joseph — Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker, Zack Bolduc

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Robert Thomas (fractured right ankle)

Status report

Thomas, a center, will be out at least six weeks after being injured in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Sundqvist will make his season debut; he missed St. Louis’ first seven games recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee sustained last March 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Toropchenko will return after missing two games with a lower body injury.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body)

Status report

Woll will make his season debut after missing Toronto’s first seven games with a lower body injury.

Pacioretty did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate; the forward is day to day after being injured in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Latest for THW: