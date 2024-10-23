Blues’ Robert Thomas Placed On Injured Reserve, Out 6+ Weeks

The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday morning that forward Robert Thomas has been placed on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old left Tuesday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets early and did not return. He was up to six points (one goal and five assists) in seven games this season.

Robert Thomas has a fractured ankle and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.



Thomas’ injury is a significant blow to the Blues’ forward group. He has been one of the team’s most relied-upon forwards, logging over 20 minutes in four of his first five games this season. Playing alongside Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad, the trio has been effective, contributing to two goals while allowing just one. As the center, Thomas was the driving force of the line, using his high hockey IQ, playmaking skills, and vision to create opportunities.

Thomas’ injury is the latest among Blues’ skaters. Torey Krug underwent off-season ankle surgery and will miss the entire 2024-25 season. Oskar Sundqvist, Nick Leddy, and Alexei Toropchenko have all missed time with lower-body injuries, and 2024 first-round pick and top prospect Adam Jiříček has been out with a knee injury for months.

With Thomas now on the injured reserve, a callup from the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, is likely. However, his vacancy will be filled by a current roster player, with Brayden Schenn and Zack Bolduc each in line for additional ice time. Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier have spent time at center in their careers, giving head coach Drew Bannister options down the middle.

The Blues next play tomorrow (Oct. 24) in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Fans will have more clarity regarding how Thomas’ void will be filled.