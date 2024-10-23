Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Capitals – 10/22/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (1-4-1) at CAPITALS (4-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Jett Luchanko — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates, Erik Johnson
Injured: None
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate following Washington’s 4-1 win at Philadelphia on Tuesday.
- Luchanko and Foerster could play after being healthy scratches Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Flyers’ Draft Picks That Got Away
- Flyers’ Home, Offensive Struggles Continue in Loss to Capitals
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Flyers – 10/22/24
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Flyers – 10/22/24
- NHL’s Frozen Frenzy: What to Watch in All 16 Games
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 10/19/24