Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Capitals – 10/22/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (1-4-1) at CAPITALS (4-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Jett Luchanko — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates, Erik Johnson

Injured: None

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate following Washington’s 4-1 win at Philadelphia on Tuesday.
  • Luchanko and Foerster could play after being healthy scratches Tuesday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

