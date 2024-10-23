Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hildeby, Matthews, Marner & Robertson

Mathieu Olivier led the Columbus Blue Jackets with two goals as they cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Columbus wasted no time, jumping on a flat Toronto squad that travelled to Ohio early Tuesday morning after a strong home win against the Tampa Bay Lightning the night before. The Blue Jackets took control in the first period, scoring three goals within the first 13 minutes, while Daniil Tarasov turned away 25 shots to grab the win.

Nicholas Robertson and Matthew Knies were the lone bright spots for the Maple Leafs. Each player scored a goal, but the team’s offensive struggles were evident from the get-go. Dennis Hildeby was shaky in just his second NHL start, and Toronto couldn’t recover after managing only six shots in the first period.

Item One: Is Hildeby’s Tough Night in Net a Learning Experience?

Dennis Hildeby had a rough outing in Columbus, conceding six goals on 24 shots in the first half of the game. The 22-year-old backup struggled to find his rhythm, and three of the six goals appeared to go straight through him. His performance seemed shaky all game.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The challenge now is for him to adjust to the backup role, which is vastly different from being a consistent starter in the minors. He has the potential to settle down, but finding confidence and rhythm with long gaps between starts is a new challenge for him. As starter Joseph Woll’s groin injury lingers, the Maple Leafs need Hildeby to bounce back quickly. Backup goalies must be prepared to perform under unpredictable circumstances, and Hildeby’s progression will be one key to Toronto’s success this season.

Item Two: Where Did the Maple Leafs First Line Struggles Come From?

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies also had a tough night in Columbus – all three ended the game a minus-3. Matthews, in particular, looked off his game, fumbling the puck and struggling with even the basics. It’s rare to see the team’s top line so disjointed, but Columbus took full advantage and capitalized on their mistakes.

Four of the six goals Toronto surrendered were off the rush, with two others coming off rebounds. This was a concerning sign for a team that prides itself on hard work and transition play. The Maple Leafs’ top line is expected to lead offensively and defensively, but last night showed a lapse in execution that must be addressed quickly. As Matthews, Marner, and Knies try to shake off this performance, the coaching staff will likely look at ways to simplify their game and refocus on what made them successful earlier in the season.

Item Three: Will Nicholas Robertson’s First Goal Open the Gates?

Nicholas Robertson finally broke through, scoring his first goal. Despite the lopsided loss, Robertson’s tally could be a positive sign for his offensive game moving forward. His regular-season minutes have been limited compared to the preseason, where he saw more action and played with various linemates. On a top-heavy team like the Maple Leafs, it’s difficult for a player like Robertson to carve out significant ice time. Although he hasn’t played poorly, his scoring is down. Can he pick it up?

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Will this goal open the floodgates for Robertson, leading to more scoring opportunities? He’s been noticeable on the ice, making solid offensive reads, staying involved in the play, and contributing defensively. While he hasn’t been lucky on the score sheet until last night, his consistent involvement suggests it’s more about how he’s being deployed rather than a lack of skill or effort.

With nine shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots, and a plus-2 rating in his seven games, Robertson is doing the little things right. However, his third-line role limits his ability to make a significant impact. He’s also seeing time on the second power-play unit, but his role might stay relatively static unless there’s a slump or injury to a top-six forward.

Still, fans can hope this goal will kick-start a scoring run. He has the offensive tools to contribute if given the chance. It’s something to watch as the season progresses.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The loss marked Toronto’s second defeat in three games. They have one day to regroup and correct their course after this ugly loss. In two days, the team faces the St. Louis Blues, a team once coached by Craig Berube. Interestingly, their coach’s defense-first philosophy went out the window in Columbus.

A bounce-back game will be critical, especially for the first line. Will Woll get the start as the team looks to get back on track? Or is his injury not responding?

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for his insights on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]