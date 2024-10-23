5 Takeaways From Rangers’ Dominant 7-2 Win Over Montreal

The New York Rangers put on a dominating performance last night, overwhelming the Montreal Canadiens from the opening faceoff to the final buzzer in a decisive 7-2 victory. Fueled by standout contributions from Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Will Cuylle, the Rangers continued their impressive start to the season, improving their record to 5-0-1.

Rangers vs. Canadiens Game Recap

The Rangers came out flying, opening the scoring just 54 seconds into the game with Mika Zibanejad’s first five-on-five goal of the season. After Artemi Panarin carried the puck into the zone and hit Adam Fox with a trailing pass, Fox set up Zibanejad, who blasted it past Samuel Montembeault to make it 1-0.

Moments later, Braden Schneider launched the puck down the ice, and Adam Edstrom hustled to negate icing. With the Canadiens’ defense caught off guard, Edstrom found Jonny Brodzinski in front of the net, who made it 2-0. Reilly Smith then added to the Rangers’ lead, stripping Lane Hutson and scoring on a breakaway to make it 3-0. The Rangers made it 4-0 on a beautiful power-play passing sequence finished by Chytil after Vincent Trocheck drew a cross-check from Josh Anderson.

Montreal responded when Nick Suzuki capitalized on a defensive breakdown to score, cutting the lead to 4-1 before the end of the first period. Suzuki struck again in the second period on a power play, narrowing the score to 4-2. However, the Rangers bounced back as Schneider ripped a shot past goaltender Cayden Primeau (who replaced Montembault) off a pass from Chytil, making it 5-2 by the end of the second.

In the third period, the Rangers’ third line continued to dominate. Chytil netted his second goal of the night after a net-front scramble, and Kakko added another, beating Primeau on a rush to secure the Rangers’ 7-2 victory.

