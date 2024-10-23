Utah HC’s Marino, Durzi Out Long-Term Following Surgeries

The Utah Hockey Club announced Wednesday (Oct. 23) morning that a pair of defenders will be out long-term following successful surgeries. Sean Durzi will return in four to six months after having surgery to repair his injured right shoulder, while John Marino will return in three to four months following surgery on his lower back.

INJURY UPDATE pic.twitter.com/RwO9R6DQbk — Utah Hockey Club PR (@UtahHC_PR) October 23, 2024

Durzi, who is 26 years old, has two assists through four games this season. Last season, he scored nine goals and added 32 assists for 41 points through 76 games. He was a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft to the Toronto Maple Leafs at 52nd overall after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Owen Sound Attack where he scored 15 goals and added 34 assists for 49 points through 40 games.

Marino, who is 27 years old, has yet to play a game this season. Last season with the New Jersey Devils, he scored four goals and added 21 assists for 25 points through 75 games. He was traded this offseason in exchange for the 49th pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Utah has recalled Maveric Lamoureux from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), and it seems they will rely on their internal depth for the time being.

