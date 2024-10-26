NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Vancouver Canucks players being tasked with making Elias Pettersson tougher? Are they specifically targeting him in practice in the hopes he’ll respond and snap out of his funk? Meanwhile, it was mentioned the Montreal Canadiens might be looking to make a move, but who are they willing to trade? Some believe the answer is Arber Xhekaj. Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins sent Tristan Jarry down to the AHL. With how well Joel Blomqvist played against the Edmonton Oilers, is Jarry’s future with the Penguins in jeopardy?

Are the Canucks Trying to Make Pettersson Tougher?

The Vancouver Canucks’ rumored attempts to “toughen up” star forward Elias Pettersson has sparked debate, with some questioning if the team is going too far. While it’s clear Pettersson might need to go into the tougher areas and battle harder to break out of his slump, speculation that coaches and management have told players like J.T. Miller to push and prod Pettersson is a controversial tactic.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed on the 32 Thoughts podcast that Canucks management hoped Pettersson would elevate his physicality and overall game when he got signed to his monster contract extension. That he hasn’t done so has the team worried about the length and size of his deal.

Tensions surfaced during a recent practice when J.T. Miller and Pettersson clashed in a heated drill, with Miller reportedly calling him a “baby.” The encounter was brief but caught attention. Friedman also noted that Pettersson has a habit of reading what’s said about him on social media, and perhaps the Canucks know this. “They didn’t want it to be up to [management or coaches],” Friedman noted, explaining that the Canucks believe in peer influence.

Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The story has taken on a new life was some wonder if Miller is acting out of frustration over Pettersson’s slow start relative to his contract. Many analysts contend the players don’t think much about that sort of thing, but it seems clear the players are trying to send Pettersson a message.

Canadiens Weighing Arber Xhekaj’s Future Amid Trade Speculation

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj could be on the trading block, according to recent speculation. Following reports this week that GM Kent Hughes is working the phones to make a deal for a defenseman, TVA Sports’ Jean-Charles Lajoie suggested that Xhekaj might not fit into Montreal’s medium-term plans.

The young defenseman has been a healthy scratch in the Canadiens’ last two games, raising questions about his future with the team. Others believe the Habs haven’t necessarily given up on him, but he’s on a “short leash.” There will be teams interested in his services if the Canadiens make him available.

Penguins Send Jarry Down to the AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed on Saturday that they have sent goaltender Tristan Jarry down the the AHL and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a conditioning stint. Fans wondering if this is the end for Jarry in Pittsburgh, especially in light of how Joel Blomqvist played against the Oilers on Friday should remember the following:

A conditioning loan does not require waivers, the player must agree to it, and it can only last a maximum of 14 days. Jarry’s pay and cap hit stays the same as if he’s still in NHL. He will be back with the team and then the organization can decide what to do if there is still concern he’s not part of their future plans.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said, “It’s our responsibility to help players through some of the struggles they inevitably go through in this league, and Tristan is no different.”