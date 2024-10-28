Connor McDavid Injured vs Blue Jackets, Will Not Return

The Edmonton Oilers announced that their captain, Connor McDavid, was hurt tonight (Oct. 28) against the Columbus Blue Jackets and will not return to the game. The team mentioned that McDavid was dealing with a lower-body injury. He only had a 37-second shift before exiting the game.

Connor McDavid (lower body) will not return for the #Oilers tonight. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 28, 2024

McDavid had an awkward fall as he attempted to attack the zone, trying to maintain possession of the puck as he chipped it past a Blue Jackets defender. He took longer than usual to get up and didn’t stay out to finish his shift. As he went back to the bench, it seemed as though he was favouring his left leg. He remained on the bench for several minutes before heading to the dressing room.

McDavid, who is 27 years old, has three goals and seven assists for ten points through nine games this season. During his career, he has scored 338 goals and added 654 assists for 992 points through 654 games which comes out to a 1.52 points-per-game average. The Oilers have started the season 4-4-1, and after a slow start have found themselves playing a stronger game as they try to climb their way back to the top of the Pacific Division.

This story is developing, and we will continue to update you on McDavid’s status as more news becomes available.

