Utah’s Josh Doan Sent Down to the Tucson Roadrunners

The Utah Hockey Club announced Monday that they have loaned Josh Doan to their AHL affiliate: the Tucson Roadrunners. Doan has scored two points in nine games with Utah this season.

ROSTER MOVE@utahhockeyclub has assigned forward Josh Doan to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) — Utah Hockey Club PR (@UtahHC_PR) October 29, 2024

Doan was drafted 37th overall in 2021. Son of legendary NHLer Shane, Doan made his NHL debut last season with the Arizona Coyotes after spending most of the season with the Tucson Roadrunners. In his 11-game stint in the NHL last season, the Arizona native made an impression on fans and the team by scoring nine points including two goals in his memorable NHL debut.

Doan was relocated to Utah along with the rest of the Coyotes’ hockey operations over the offseason. In nine games this season, his offensive side has yet to be seen. He’s only produced two points and has been held off the scoresheet since Utah’s game against the Anaheim Ducks on October 16. Utah is currently suffering a losing streak that hit three games after their 3-2 loss to the LA Kings. They are currently 4-4-1 this season.

Utah is hoping Doan finds his offense down south with the Tucson Roadrunners. The Arizona State alum has done well during his stints with the team including scoring 46 points in 62 games last year and being named an AHL all-star for his efforts. The Roadrunners are currently 3-3-0-0 and are coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Bakersfield Condors.

