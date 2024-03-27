Doan’s Magical Debut Highlights Coyotes Win Over Blue Jackets

There have been some special games at Mullett Arena for the Arizona Coyotes. The first-ever game at the building against the Winnipeg Jets, the comeback against the Colorado Avalanche, and the win streak against the five most recent Stanley Cup champions. However, none have been more special than Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Josh Doan, son of Shane, played his first-ever NHL game and put on a show to help the Coyotes beat the Blue Jackets 6-2. Here are some takeaways from Tuesday’s game.

Josh Doan’s Incredible Debut

Has there been a player in Coyotes’ history that has had a more impressive debut than Josh? Most likely, no. You could feel the hype and excitement around the young forward from the second his skate touched Mullett’s ice. Shane was rinkside with his wife watching his son take part in the first game tradition like what he did so many years ago.

Then, the night got even better. Josh was able to bat in the puck past Elvis Merzlikins to score his first NHL goal in his first NHL game. The crowd went wild and history was made. The goal made Josh the first Coyote to score in his NHL debut since Dysin Mayo.

“That was something special,” Josh said. “From the beginning, all the guys made it so unique and special and just made sure that I was calm. Before the game, I felt like I was a little nervous and was almost too relaxed and laid back. I had to figure out a way to get my legs into it and Bainer and Celli kind of pulled me into it and after that, it’s kind of a flash.”

It wouldn’t stop there. After having more looks at putting in yet another puck in the back of the net, Josh would tip a shot right past Merzlikins for his second goal in the NHL and in the game. It marks the first time in franchise history that a player had a multi-goal game in his NHL debut.

Related: Coyotes News & Rumors: Arena, Guenther & Draft Talk

It was obvious the rookie formed instant chemistry with Jack McBain and Matias Maccelli. Maccelli fits Josh’s play well as the Sun Devil alumni is more of a goal scorer and net-front presence while the Finn is an excellent passer. McBain throws a little physicality in there and together they made a line that was unstoppable on Tuesday.

“I think Josh is a guy that goes to the net,” head coach Andre Tourigny said. “Maccelli needs that kind of guy with him. I think Bainer has been playing really well. He plays with pace and is really good defensively. As much as we know Doaner has good eye coordination and he can play well defensively, it’s still an NHL game. It will be another level against Nashville on Thursday, who hasn’t lost in the last 17 games. That will be another notch in terms of speed. I think he was well-covered. Maccelli can be really good on both sides of the puck. Bainer is excellent defensively. He’s a big body that can carry the puck. So that was a good mix and that allowed us to keep Cools and Kerfy and Boogies’ line intact.”

Josh has played with a lot of talented players in his young hockey career so far. At Arizona State, he played with Robert Mastrosimone. In Tucson with the Roadrunners, he played with Aku Raty and Dylan Guenther. Now in the NHL, he’s clicked with two players who have also grown up through the Coyotes’ system. It shows that Josh is a flexible player who can elevate himself and the players around him, no matter what line he’s on. An ability that only some in the NHL have.

“They’re both exceptional players,” Josh said. “Obviously, Maccelli is one of the best passers in the NHL and when you’re on the ice with him, you have to get open. Bainers a guy that I’ve always admired watching the way he works, the way he gets in on the forecheck and creates separation for his linemates and I was pretty pumped to get a chance to play with both of them. It was a pretty fun night.”

While it’s only one game, Josh is already exceeding expectations. Similar to his teammate Guenther, Josh’s call-up was to reward the excellent play he’s had with the Roadrunners. It was also supposed to be a quick call-up. If he continues playing the way he’s playing, similar to Guenther, the young forward might force himself into the lineup permanently.

Playoff Dreams Officially Over

With the Vegas Golden Knights-Nashville Predators game going into overtime, the Coyotes were officially eliminated from playoff contention. For the fourth straight season, the team has failed to reach the postseason.

However, this season feels different. For the first time in four seasons, the Coyotes had some thinking that this time they could potentially make the playoffs. The youth really stepped up as shown by Josh’s extraordinary debut. The team took down some big opponents pretty convincingly as shown with the five straight wins against the five most recent Stanley Cup champions. They took steps in the right direction which was what this season was all about.

Josh Doan, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

This season’s team wasn’t supposed to make the playoffs. However, until the end of January, they were in the thick of it. Fans were excited for the Coyotes to be competitive once again and with the energy they showed on Tuesday night, next season should be special. With the likes of Connor Geekie, Maveric Lamoureux, and Raty bidding for spots in the NHL, Josh’s debut could be just the beginning. Plus a full season of Josh and Guenther in the NHL could be electric.

As the Coyotes’ numerous draft picks start filing into the lineup from the past couple of years that general manager Bill Armstrong has brought into the organization, the team will just get better and better. Despite the fourth season with no playoffs, the Coyotes’ drought should end soon.

A Special Night for Arizona

Josh’s debut meant so much to so many different teams and people in Arizona. It wasn’t just a special night for the rookie but a special night for everyone. With his debut, he was the third Arizona State player to play in the NHL and the highest-drafted Sun Devil as well. He also became the first Arizona-born player to play for the Coyotes showing how much hockey has thrived in the desert. It’s a lot of special accomplishments that the rookie had on Tuesday.

It was even more special to have longtime Coyotes’ captain and his dad Shane in the building to see him score two goals in his debut. After the game, Josh was given his first goal puck by his dad. It’s a moment that will forever live with him.

“It’s something special to receive your first NHL goal puck from your dad,” Josh said. “To share a moment with him and everything that he’s done for me to help guide me through this game and the ins and outs of the battles off the ice that come with the game and to have him give me that first puck is something I’m never gonna forget.”

It proves to the league and Coyotes fans that the rebuild is trending in the right direction. This season, Logan Cooley, Michael Kesselring, Guenther, and Josh have all made the NHL roster and have thrived with the team. Tuesday showed that the fans will show up to support the team when they are consistently good and have something to cheer for.

There’s no doubt that Tuesday’s game was one of the loudest in franchise history. Everyone was having a great time and Tourigny could see that from the bench.

“It was tough not feel that in that energy in this in this arena tonight,” Tourigny said. “It’s like a little bit of a fairy tale. He scored one goal, then scored two goals, and scored the winning goal. He played really well and he had chances. That’s how I think the way life should be.”

There’s no competition now on which game was the most memorable for the Coyotes this season. It only signifies that there are better days ahead for the Coyotes franchise and their fanbase. For Josh and his family, they’ll never forget this day. You only get one NHL debut and he made the best out of it.

“The whole night itself is going to be one that I’ll remember forever,” Josh said. “The biggest thing I was told is to soak it in and soak in your first ever game because it’s the only get one first game and it’s a game I’ll never forget. It’ll be hard to beat this one ever.”

The Coyotes will play the red-hot Predators next on Thursday. The Predators are 43-25-4 this season and are in fourth place in the Central Division.