Coyotes News & Rumors: Arena, Guenther & Draft Talk

The Arizona Coyotes’ regular season is drawing to a close, but despite that, there is still plenty of news to cover. Most prominently, there is the talk of their new potential home in northeast Phoenix. While many don’t know that facts and rumors spew daily, the truth is that if owner Alex Meruelo can win the highly anticipated auction, he could put an end to that conversation for good. That would cement the team in Arizona for the foreseeable future, guaranteeing their future in the Valley of the Sun.

Related: Coyotes Fans Need Meruelo to Win Land Auction

Along with arena talk, we’ll discuss Dylan Guenther’s ceiling and the 2024 NHL Draft, which offers the Coyotes many opportunities to expand their ever-growing prospect pool.

The Latest With Arena Talk

It’s no secret the Coyotes have dealt with arena problems since the team relocated from Winnipeg in 1996; it’s been an ongoing issue. However, the rumors and swirlings could end with the upcoming auction, which can secure the Coyotes’ future in the Grand Canyon state. Despite that, several obstacles must be hurdled before construction or anything of that nature begins.

First, the Coyotes and company have to win the auction. That may sound like a simple task, but that’s far from the truth, as it will be a long, ten-week process. The land the Coyotes seek will be posted for approximately ten weeks before the best bid is selected. It’s fair to note that it’s not the highest bid; it’s the best possible land development with a minimum purchase bid of $69.5 million.

Alex Meruelo, Owner of the Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now, we wait and see what the outcome will be. This could be the Coyotes’ last kick at the can in Arizona, so Meruelo can either be a hero or the opposite, but only time will tell.

What is Dylan Guenther’s Ceiling?

Guenther was general manager Bill Armstrong’s first selection as the lengthy rebuild was just starting. At the time of the pick, he was deemed a sharpshooter who arguably had the best shot in the draft. Needless to say, with the Coyotes, he’s shown he can do that and more. His 11 goals and 22 points in 33 games show that, and since being called up from the Tucson Roadrunners, he’s been phenomenal.

That now begs the question, what is Guenther’s ceiling? It’s exciting to make assumptions and player comparisons, especially when things are going well, but it’s still likely too early to determine where he will be in five years or even one year. However, it’s a good guess that he’ll be one of the critical parts of the power play for years to come. His chemistry with fellow youngster Logan Cooley has also been a treat to watch, as both of their play styles complement each other well.

Guenther has been one of the many bright spots on the team this season, and it’s only up from here, as the 20-year-old is just getting started.

2024 Draft Has Exciting Opportunites for Coyotes

Armstrong stressed that the Coyotes were not built from free agency but from the draft. The draft is one of many steps in the process, and it’s what all Stanley Cup contenders have to go through. The Coyotes have 13 selections in this upcoming draft, including three in the second round and three in the third round. With that, they have a chance to bolster their prospect pool big-time.

While the 2024 class doesn’t have a Connor Bedard or a Matvei Michkov, it still offers plenty of players who fit the Coyotes’ needs. The first is defensemen, which has been classified as a defense-heavy draft. After taking Dmitri Simashev sixth overall last year, they could look at adding yet another one come this summer. There are many intriguing options, such as Artyom Levshunov from Michigan State and Anton Silayev from Torpedo of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

The Coyotes like to keep things under wraps, especially regarding the draft, so it’ll likely be unknown what direction they take until they announce the pick. However, it’s safe to say they’ll add someone with plenty of size, as they’ve done in the past.

Plenty to Look Forward To

The tail end of the 2023-24 season has plenty to look forward to. As mentioned, the 2024 Draft will offer the Coyotes a chance to add plenty of pivotal players to the organization. The Cooleys and J.J. Mosers of the world, who the club drafted, have already made a big difference in the team’s outlook, and the upcoming draft should provide the same. They also are hitting a seven-game homestand, which will see plenty of playoff contenders, including the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars. Only a handful of games are left, and they will try to finish things off on a high note.