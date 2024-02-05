Coyotes Seeing Strong Chemistry With Guenther & Cooley 

If there’s one thing Arizona Coyotes’ general manager Bill Armstrong has hit on in the early stages of his GM career, he can draft sneakily good players. An example was in 2021 when he took Swiss defenseman J.J. Moser 60th overall, who was considered a reach but has arguably been the team’s best defenseman this season. That being said, with what the eye test has shown us so far, it appears he’s hit on both Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.

Related: Coyotes’ Cooley Has Real Shot at Calder Trophy

Cooley has been with the Coyotes all season and has seen an uptick in his game lately. Entering the All-Star Break, he is riding a four-game point streak, the longest in his young career. The same can be said for Guenther, who was temporarily called up from the Tucson Roadrunners but has impressed the team enough to keep him in the NHL. At times, they’ve been on the same line, and the chemistry they’re building is clear, and an elite duo could be on the rise.

Both Are Developing in Front of Our Eyes

When Cooley was at the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), his talent was obvious; he was a game changer. Afterward, he jumped to Minnesota University under head coach Bob Motzko and continued to show why he was drafted third overall. He signed an entry-level contract (ECL) this past offseason and has been one of the most exciting players to watch on the Coyotes this season.

Latest News & Highlights

So far this season, there have been moments of thrilling and exhilarating plays; on the other hand, there have been some rough patches. However, that’s what a rookie season is for. There will be times of struggle, and there will be times when they are atop the world. Cooley has six goals and 25 points in 48 games this season, which puts him over half a point per game, but it would be no surprise to see him improve further after the All-Star Break.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

It seems that in his young career, Guenther has already been across the hockey world. He’s played for two Western Hockey League (WHL) teams, the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Seattle Thunderbirds. He’s also played for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, where he scored the golden goal giving Canada gold. Last season, he was with the Coyotes, and by watching him play, he lacked the speed that the NHL contains. It was moving too quickly for him, so that’s one of the main reasons he started the 2023-24 campaign down with the Roadrunners.

Guenther was lights out with the Roadrunners, recording nearly a point per game and playing in all situations. He was expected to be there for the foreseeable future until he was recalled in light of Jason Zucker’s suspension. With the Coyotes this season, the improvements and adjustments have been immaculate. He’s driving the play, not making mistakes, and, most importantly, scoring goals like he has everywhere else in his career. It’s expected he’ll be up with the Coyotes for the rest of the season, but it’s clear Guenther and Cooley are developing right before our eyes.

Could Guenther & Cooley Be an Elite NHL Duo in Time?

When thinking of elite NHL duos in the NHL, some think of Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Drasitial, two players who are some of the best in the game. Others also look at Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who have won three Stanley Cups together. While Cooley and Guenther are far from the pedigree these two duos have, the future for both of them to become one of the better elite duos in the NHL could be right around the corner.

"Since Gunner's with us, Cools is twice the player he was…"



Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther on the same line? The future is now. #Yotes pic.twitter.com/uxpWaHoQSN — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) January 19, 2024

As head coach André Tourigny said, Cooley has elevated his game ever since Guenther got called up, which could go for various reasons. One being Guenther’s shot and Cooley’s playmaking ability. Having the shot of someone like Guenther allows the Pittsburgh native to feel more confident in the players around him. Someone Cooley has played with a lot this season has been Zucker, and it seems like he’s been snakebitten all season long with the chances he’s failed to capitalize on.

Of course, time will tell what type of duo Guenther and Cooley are, but with the glimpse we’re getting now, the sky is the limit.

Future in Arizona Is Bright

With Cooley and Guenther, the future in Arizona couldn’t be brighter. Even adding onto them, there are the Kellers and Sean Durzis of the world, and so much more. Even prospects who have yet to debut, like Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But. Regardless, both youngsters are creating a culture in the desert that winning is the standard, and they’re finally turning the corner. Time will tell, but these two will likely have monumental impacts on the Coyotes’ Stanley Cup aspirations in the near future.