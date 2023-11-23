Coyotes Will Benefit From Doan & Guenther’s Chemistry in AHL

The Arizona Coyotes have seen their fair share of dynamic duos throughout the organization’s history. From Keith Tkachuk and Jeremy Roenick to Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Keith Yandle, to Max Domi and Anthony Duclair, and finally, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, the Coyotes have had quite the history of dynamic pairs.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the next wave of Coyotes being led by Logan Cooley, the organization is getting its first look at the next potential dominant duo in the desert, with Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther down in Tucson. Through 14 games, the two exciting prospects have combined for 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists.

With both having impressed during training camp and preseason, Coyotes fans should be excited for what’s to come from these two exciting and very skilled forwards.

Strong Camp, Rookie Tournament Showing

The chemistry built this offseason between Guenther and Doan didn’t start in the American Hockey League (AHL), rather it came to fruition during training camp, and more importantly, the Rookie Showcase tournament. Playing alongside Cooley on the top line, fans got a glimpse into the future of Arizona hockey and the skill the three possess, including Doan’s four goals in three games.

Related: Coyotes Should Let Dylan Guenther Continue to Thrive in the AHL

Latest News & Highlights

The brief showcase fans got during that rookie tournament would last, well just that, the rookie tournament. Guenther went off with Cooley to Australia for the NHL’s Global Series following the conclusion of the tournament. Josh on the other hand continued to show promise, specifically with the puck, scoring a hat trick in his first preseason game while playing with fellow prospect Conor Geekie.

Many believed Guenther was a lock for the opening night roster while Doan was sent back to the Roadrunners for more, much-needed development. Unlike others, general manager Bill Armstrong saw areas of improvement needed in his game, such as the pace of the NHL, which seemed to be moving too fast for him. Not wanting to derail such a promising prospect that the organization has such high praise for, Armstrong made the decision to send him down.

Making Correct Decisions & AHL Dominance

So far the decision to send both Doan and Guenther down has paid dividends. Both have rekindled their chemistry and have been dominating as of recently. Another Coyotes prospect, Nathan Smith, has also benefited from the chemistry of the two. The biggest issue that has risen around the league in the past 3-4 seasons has been rushing players to the NHL level, and their struggles trying to adjust.

Josh Doan, Arizona State University (Paige Shacklett, Communication Manager and Men’s Ice Hockey SID at ASU)

Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovský, Alexis Lafrenière, Kaapo Kakko, and former Coyote Dylan Strome, along with a plethora of others, are all perfect examples of players who showed flashes leading up to their draft year and then went on to struggle mightily after being rushed into the NHL. This is what the Coyotes are looking to avoid with their future core of players.

The same can be said for Josh Doan too, whose father Shane spent some time in the AHL midway through his third season in the league. Obviously, for Coyotes fans, we all saw how that turned out in the long run.

Final Thoughts, Potential Call-Up

The biggest question is, when will Armstrong call up both Guenther and Doan? The Coyotes have been dealing with some injuries in the past week, and while there’s certainly no rush to call either up this season, you have to think if the two continue to build that chemistry and dominate in Tucson, the outside noise will only get louder for Armstrong and company to recall both to the Coyotes.

For Arizona, the plan in terms of player development is to right the wrong from past blunders and hiccups and build not only a strong roster at the NHL level but also a solid core of talent in the minor leagues, college, and juniors so when the time is right, they can step into that role and succeed, instead of hurting their confidence and growth.