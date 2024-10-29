Blue Jackets Defeat Oilers as McDavid Leaves With Lower-Body Injury

The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Edmonton Oilers by a final score of 6-1. However, the big story of the night is the status of Connor McDavid.

McDavid had to leave the game after playing one shift in the first period due to a lower-body injury. He was tripped by the Blue Jackets bench and his left skate hit the boards awkwardly. It was announced soon after that he wouldn’t return for the night.

Postgame according to head coach Kris Knoblauch, McDavid will be going back to Edmonton to be evaluated. “He’s gonna go back to Edmonton. He’s gonna get evaluated and I’ll have something later tomorrow.”

Connor McDavid left Monday night’s game in Columbus with a lower-body injury. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets struck for three goals in the first period from Sean Monahan, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger. Sillinger had two points in the first period as he assisted on Fantilli’s goal.

The Blue Jackets extended the lead to 4-0 early in the second period on a goal by Mathieu Olivier. His four goals this season puts him one shy of his career high of five just eight games into the season.

Monahan added his second goal of the night and then Mikael Pyyhtia added his first NHL goal in the third. Mattias Ekholm got a late power-play goal to get to the final score of 6-1. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves on the night.

The Oilers has numerous chances to get back into the game thanks to special teams. However, their normally-potent power play went 1 for 6 on the night.

With the win, the Blue Jackets improve to 4-3-1 on the season. They’ve now won five of their last six games against the Oilers dating back to April 2022.

Up next for the Blue Jackets is a home game against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. As for the Oilers, they get two days off after playing back-to-back in Detroit and Columbus and will play the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.