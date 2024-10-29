Cale Makar Reaches NHL Milestone With Power Play Assist Against Blackhawks

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche continues his strong performance in 2024-25, recording his 13th assist of the season. This achievement marks the longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman in Avalanche history.

That isn’t the only accolade he achieved with that assist. He became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to start a season with points in 10 consecutive games, joining the likes of Bobby Orr (15 GP in 1973-74), Doug Wilson (10 GP in 1981-82) and Guy Lapointe (10 GP in 1974-75)

Cale Makar has become the fourth defenseman in NHL history to start a season with points in 10 consecutive games.



The three others are Bobby Orr (15 GP in 1973-74), Doug Wilson (10 GP in 1981-82) and Guy Lapointe (10 GP in 1974-75).



Yeah, he is pretty good. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/k8jiECiKgV — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) October 29, 2024

Makar has set himself up to be one of the very best defensemen in the NHL and Avalanche history. He has the most goals (89), assists (263) and points (352) in Avalanche history by a defenseman. Currently, with three goals and 14 assists for 17 points and counting, he not only leads the team in assists and points but is tied for the NHL lead in points with Mark Stone from the Vegas Golden Knights and leads the league in assists.

At only 25 years old, he currently has the Stanley Cup, Calder Cup, Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe. He has two seasons left of a six-year, $54 million contract ($9 million average annual value).