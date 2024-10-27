Canucks’ Arshdeep Bains Scores Big for the Punjabi Community

Arshdeep Bains, a 23-year-old left winger for the Vancouver Canucks, has made waves in the NHL not only with his skill but also as an inspiration to the Punjabi community. Born and raised in Surrey, British Columbia, Bains’ NHL debut is a testament to his perseverance and dedication. His success as a hockey player resonates deeply with young South Asian athletes and fans alike. His journey to the NHL reflects his dreams, hard work, and the collective pride of Vancouver’s growing South Asian community.

Bain’s Journey Is a Dream Come True

Growing up a die-hard Canucks fan, Bains reached a dream few achieve. He skated onto the ice in an NHL game for his hometown team. When he debuted against the Colorado Avalanche, the moment was monumental for Bains and his family. His success was a positive storyline for the larger South Asian community in Metro Vancouver. Bains’ father, Kuldip, shared their joy, saying, “The whole town is behind him; everyone is calling—it’s unreal.”

Related: Canucks Will Have a Scary Deep Lineup When Dakota Joshua Returns

Despite not being drafted in either the Western Hockey League (WHL) or NHL, Bains’ talent and determination kept him in the game. He signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks in 2022 after proving his worth with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL). He put up 39 points in 42 games during the 2022-23 season. His journey highlights the value of resilience and passion, inspiring young players from diverse backgrounds.

Significance for the South Asian Community

Bains’ NHL debut sparked widespread pride and excitement within the South Asian community, where representation in hockey remains limited. His journey resonates particularly because it demonstrates the potential for South Asian youth in a sport where role models who share their background are scarce. Nilesh Patel, creator of a documentary about young South Asian NHL hopefuls, commended Bains’ journey, calling it a story of perseverance and hard work (from “‘Out of the Stands’ will also feature Rebels draft pick Arjun Bawa,” Sean McIntosh, Red Deer Advocate, 5/7/22).

Arshdeep Bains, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gurpreet Sian, an analyst for Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi, emphasized Bains’ debut’s broader impact, noting that it brings confidence to South Asian youth and their families, showing them that dreams in hockey are achievable. Bains’ success story highlights the importance of diversity and representation, proving that the hockey community is enriched by greater inclusivity.

Making an Impact on the Ice

In his first NHL game, Bains made a strong impression with two shots on goal, three hits, and a block in just over 13 minutes of ice time. While the Canucks fell 3-1, his tenacity and skill showed that he was ready to contribute. Reflecting on his journey, Bains said, “For my whole life, I’ve tried to put my foot in the door at every level… It’s been a heck of a journey.”

Related: Canucks’ JT Miller’s Impact Goes Beyond Points

Bains’ achievements transcend individual success; they symbolize hope and possibility for aspiring South Asian athletes. Each time he takes the ice, he sets an example for younger players, demonstrating the power of persistence and resilience. For the South Asian community, his presence in the NHL is a breakthrough, showcasing that players from all backgrounds can succeed at the highest level.

A Milestone Moment: Bains’ First NHL Goal

Recently, Bains scored his first NHL goal—a huge milestone achieved while wearing the jersey of the team he grew up cheering for. The crowd erupted, celebrating the local hero’s unforgettable moment. In a post-game interview, Bains expressed gratitude, acknowledging what his goal meant for his supporters, particularly within Vancouver’s Punjabi community. Representing them on such a large stage is a source of immense pride and motivation.

Arshdeep Bains, with the Abbotsford Canucks. (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Smiling, Bains shared that he hadn’t had time to check his phone, though he anticipated messages from family, friends, and fans who have supported his journey. Being overlooked in WHL and NHL drafts only strengthened his determination, and that perseverance made this first goal all the more meaningful.

What’s Next for Bains?

As Bains continues to make his mark in the NHL, he serves as a beacon of inspiration to young athletes from diverse backgrounds. His journey reminds us that, with hard work and determination, barriers can be broken and representation achieved. Bains’ success is not just his own; it belongs to the South Asian community he proudly represents and to every aspiring hockey player who sees a part of themselves in his story. Robin Bawa, Manny Malhotra, and Jujhar Khaira are the Punjabi players who have played in the NHL.

Related: Canucks’ Captain Quinn Hughes: Young, Humble & Smart

Bains’ path forward is filled with promise, and as he builds his career with the Canucks, he also strengthens a legacy of inclusivity in hockey. His journey and achievements pave the way toward a future where hockey’s diversity continues to grow.