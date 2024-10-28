Avs Star Nathan MacKinnon Joins Exclusive Club With 800th Career Game

When Nathan MacKinnon takes the ice tonight as his Colorado Avalanche face the Ottawa Senators, it will be the 800th regular-season game of his career. That alone is impressive, but what makes the feat even more spectacular is that he has already surpassed 900 career points. The club of current players who scored at least 900 points by the time they reached their 800th career game is small, as MacKinnon will be just the fourth active player to do so. The others? Pretty famous names you’ll recognize:

Sidney Crosby (1,040 points)

Evgeni Malkin (951 points)

Alex Ovechkin (932 points)

Connor McDavid (has 990 points in only 653 games)

For his career, MacKinnon has 338 goals, 574 assists, and 912 points. Joining this exclusive club is just the latest accolade in a stellar career that also includes the 2013 Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, the 2024 Hart Trophy for Most Valuable Player, and the 2022 Stanley Cup. Through 13 games of the 2024-25 season, he has three goals and 10 assists.