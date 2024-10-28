Islanders Prospect Report: Eiserman, Nelson, Finley & More

The New York Islanders may be struggling to start the 2024-25 NHL season, but their prospects are showing plenty of promise. From early-round selections to late-round steals, there is a lot to look forward to, particularly among recent draft picks. While none of these prospects are expected to make an immediate impact this season, they each show potential to become key contributors in the future.

Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman has started his National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) career with a bang, tallying five points (four goals and one assist) in his first five games with the Boston University Terriers. The 18-year-old winger was selected with the 20th pick of the first round of the 2024 Draft by the Islanders and has easily established himself as the franchise’s top prospect.

Cole Eiserman, Boston University (Photo credit: Eliza Nuestro)

Eiserman tallied his first career NCAA goal in his opening game against the College of Holy Cross with a one-timer on the powerplay. From there, he finished his first three games with four total goals before tallying just one assist in a back-to-back against the University of North Dakota this past weekend.

The Terriers will host the University of Michigan in a back-to-back this coming weekend in what should be a tough test for Eiserman. After that, there should be opportunities to pile on the goals as the Terriers will face almost entirely unranked schools to finish the calendar year.

Danny Nelson

Danny Nelson finished his freshman season with 23 points (nine goals and 14 assists) for the University of Notre Dame, and his sophomore season has gotten off to an impressive start as he is up to three goals in his first six games. The 19-year-old center has done a better job at generating space in the offensive zone and using what the defense has given him.

Nelson told The Hockey Writers prior to his 2024-25 campaign that “one of [his] big goals is to play as consistently as possible,” and while has not yet become a regular on the scoresheet, he is consistently generating scoring opportunities. Notre Dame faces a tough four-week stretch, going up against the University of Wisconsin, University of Michigan, Michigan State, and the University of Minnesota. This challenging schedule may make scoring more difficult, but it will be an excellent opportunity for Nelson to prove he can compete with the nation’s top talent.

Quinn Finley

After Wisconsin lost several key forwards in the offseason, Quinn Finley stepped up to fill a larger offensive role for the Badgers. Just six games in, the 20-year-old winger has already posted seven points (five goals, two assists), placing him tied for ninth in NCAA goal scoring and third among players 20 or younger.

HOW DID HE DO THAT? 🤯



Quinn Finley batted the puck out of mid-air to send the game to overtime‼️#B1GHockey x @BadgerMHockey pic.twitter.com/OYne0hAhOc — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) October 13, 2024

Finley is exceptionally skilled, boasting one of the best shots in college hockey along with impressive hockey sense and IQ. He has a natural ability to find the back of the net, seizing on scoring chances with precision. Although some doubted he could adapt to higher levels due to his smaller size at the time of the 2022 Draft, he has quickly proven them wrong and is climbing the ranks in the Islanders’ prospect pool.

Alex Jefferies

The Bridgeport Islanders have been disappointing to start the 2024-25 American Hockey League (AHL) season, owning a 1-5-1 record. They have conceded 27 goals, the third most in the AHL, and have scored just 16, below the league average. Despite this, there have been a few bright spots, notably Alex Jefferies.

Jefferies, 22, leads Bridgeport in points (six) and sits second in goals (three) in just six games. Two of the wingers’ goals have come on the powerplay where his blistering slapshot has been on full display. In his first full professional season, he has been Bridgeport’s best forward on both sides of the ice. While the Islanders have historically been hesitant to promote inexperienced prospects to the NHL, Jefferies is making a strong case to at least be given a look.

Cameron Berg

Cameron Berg was a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Islanders and has flown under the radar in his three years in the organization. The 22-year-old center has consistently produced in the NCAA, whether it be his 47 points (18 goals and 29 assists) in 74 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha his first two collegiate seasons, 37 points (20 goals and 17 assists) in 40 games with the University of North Dakota last season, or six points (three goals and three assists) in his first five games with North Dakota to start this season.

While heightened production is expected given it is Berg’s fourth collegiate season, he has taken the next step defensively to show his success is translatable to the professional level. He helped shut down Eiserman’s Terriers this past weekend and has been consistently relied upon to eat big minutes as North Dakota’s first-line center. Expected to sign an amateur tryout contract with Bridgeport following his 2024-25 campaign, it will be interesting to see how he implements his skillset at the next level.

Other Notable Prospects