Blue Jackets’ Mathieu Olivier Proving He’s More Than Just an Enforcer

Since joining the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 2022-23 season, Mathieu Olivier has made a name for himself as one of the toughest players in the NHL. His grit and willingness to protect his teammates made him a mainstay on the Blue Jackets’ fourth line. So far this season though, we’ve seen a different version of the Biloxi, Mississippi native.

Mathieu Olivier: One Tough Customer

The NHL’s age of the enforcer is largely in the past, but it has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years. Players like Matt Rempe and Arber Xhekaj have made it necessary for every team to have someone who can protect their star players. Olivier has filled that role for the Blue Jackets since being traded to Columbus for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, and he’s quickly become respected around the league for his toughness.

Mathieu Olivier, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite mainly being known for his grit, Olivier has also been a reliable defensive player during his time in Columbus. He certainly wasn’t one of Pascal Vincent’s top options for important defensive situations, nor has he been for Dean Evason either. With that being said though, he could hold his own and the coaches knew that. Under the Blue Jackets’ new coach this season, he’s found a whole new side of his game as well.

Increased Offensive Production

Considering Olivier’s ice time is at an all-time high this season under Evason, it’s no surprise that he has been on the best run of his career offensively. His current pace is certainly not sustainable since at this rate he’d finish with 35 goals and 58 points over the course of a full 82-game season, but he’s playing with confidence unlike anything we’ve seen from him before.

In seven games this season, Olivier has scored three goals and assisted on two others. He’s had two multi-point performances already as well. He recorded a goal and an assist against the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-4 win on Oct. 17, before scoring two goals, including the game-winning goal, in a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs just five days later. Most recently, the 27-year-old assisted on a Zach Aston-Reese goal. The pass to Aston-Reese seemed unintentional as it appeared Olivier was attempting to set up for a shot, but it was arguably one of the most beautiful plays we’ve seen from him so far.

Prior to this season, Olivier’s best offensive season came in 2022-23 when he scored five goals and put up a total of 15 points in 66 games. On a points-per-game basis, he was actually better offensively during the 2023-24 season when he had 12 points in just 54 games.

While his numbers aren’t going to be sustainable, Olivier has shown that he can be an offensive threat for the Blue Jackets when needed. Even though it would be quite a jump, 25-30 points could be realistic if he has another similar hot streak and doesn’t completely fall off between those streaks.

Olivier is making himself a key part of the Blue Jackets’ bottom-six forward group. In prior years, it was his toughness and grit that kept him in their lineup on a regular basis. Now it’s quickly becoming clear that he’s not a one-dimensional enforcer. He’s a talented player who can contribute on the offensive side of the game when given the opportunity. Although he’s not the type of player that Evason would ever want having a top-six forward role, Olivier’s turning into a solid depth-scoring option. The only thing that remains to be seen is whether this is a flash in the pan, or if he’s able to truly become a 25 to 30-point player over the course of a full season.