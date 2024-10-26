Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Kraken – 10/26/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (4-2-0) at KRAKEN (4-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Jackson Blake — Jack Drury — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: None
Status report
- The Hurricanes will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright – Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)
Status report
- The Kraken shuffled all but their top line following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
