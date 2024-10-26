Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Kraken – 10/26/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (4-2-0) at KRAKEN (4-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Jackson Blake — Jack Drury — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: None

Status report

The Hurricanes will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body)

Status report

The Kraken shuffled all but their top line following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

