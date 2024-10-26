Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Canucks – 10/26/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (3-5-1) at CANUCKS (3-1-2)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Anthony Beauvillier — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Kevin Hayes — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea
Injured: Cody Glass (illness)
Status report
- The Penguins did not hold a morning skate Saturday after Blomqvist made 46 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
- Goalie Tristan Jarry was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Saturday.
- Glass, a forward, left the game at Edmonton after two periods because of illness, but there was no update after the game and Puustinen, who has played one game this season, is the only extra Pittsburgh forward.
More from THW:
- Penguins’ Tristan Jarry Assigned to AHL on Conditioning Loan
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Penguins
- 3 Takeaways From the Oilers’ Dominating Win Against the Penguins
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Pius Suter — Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman, Derek Forbort
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
- Forbort, a defenseman, is away from the Canucks for a fourth straight game for personal reasons but coach Rick Tocchet said he was expected to rejoin the team later Saturday.
More from THW:
- Canucks Celebrating Tyler Myers’ 1,000 Games
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Penguins
- Canucks Have an Eye for the Swedes