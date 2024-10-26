Canucks Celebrating Tyler Myers’ 1,000 Games

The Vancouver Canucks will honour Tyler Myers‘ 1,000 games milestone ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. He hit the mark against the Philadelphia Flyers as part of the team’s four-game road trip last Saturday. This will give Canucks Nation a chance to celebrate with him as he will be playing his 1,002nd game in the NHL and 367th in a Canucks uniform.

Myers’ family will join him on the ice for a ceremony before the game and likely help drop the ceremonial puck. He will also receive the customary silver stick that is given to all players who hit the 1,000-game milestone, and join Scott Oake on After Hours on Hockey Night in Canada following the game.

“Really excited to have my family out on the ice and enjoy the moment with them and to have my teammates behind me…We want to try and put a good game together and try to get a win with it.”



🗣 Tyler Myers ahead of tonight's game versus Pittsburgh.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/BXx0hRp9fB — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 26, 2024

As a special bonus, the Canucks will be wearing their Black Skate jerseys for the first time this season. The fans have been clamouring for the team to make the iconic threads their permanent sweaters, but they will once again be a third jersey worn at select times during the season. They are scheduled to be worn for this entire three-game homestand which includes dates with the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes.

As for the game itself, the Canucks will ice almost the same lineup they did against the Chicago Blackhawks in their 6-3 win on Tuesday. The only difference will be Daniel Sprong getting inserted for Nils Aman on the fourth line. Puck drop is at 7 pm PT.