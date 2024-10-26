Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Kings – 10/26/24

The Utah Hockey Club faces the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (4-3-1) at KINGS (4-2-2)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16, SN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther — Logan Cooley — Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli — Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux — Jusso Valimaki
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Ian Cole

Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

  • Bjugstad is set to make his Utah debut after missing the first eight games of the season because of an upper-body injury.
  • Utah placed Kailer Yamamoto, a forward, on waivers Friday; if he clears, he will be assigned to Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence
Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

  • Kuemper could make his first start since Oct. 14 at the Ottawa Senators; he missed four games because of a lower-body injury before returning to back up Rittich in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

