Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Kings – 10/26/24

The Utah Hockey Club faces the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (4-3-1) at KINGS (4-2-2)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16, SN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther — Logan Cooley — Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli — Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux — Jusso Valimaki

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Ian Cole

Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Bjugstad is set to make his Utah debut after missing the first eight games of the season because of an upper-body injury.

Utah placed Kailer Yamamoto, a forward, on waivers Friday; if he clears, he will be assigned to Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Jordan Spence

Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Kuemper could make his first start since Oct. 14 at the Ottawa Senators; he missed four games because of a lower-body injury before returning to back up Rittich in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

