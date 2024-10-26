Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Predators – 10/26/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (3-3-0) at PREDATORS (2-5-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Yegor Chinakhov — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: David Jiricek
Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
- Harris will replace Jiricek on the third defense pair.
- Voronkov, a forward injured during the preseason, participated in practice Friday.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Scott Wedgewood
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday after Saros made 27 saves in a 3-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
