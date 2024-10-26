Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Predators – 10/26/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Yegor Chinakhov — Adam Fantilli — Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Harris will replace Jiricek on the third defense pair.

Voronkov, a forward injured during the preseason, participated in practice Friday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Scott Wedgewood

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday after Saros made 27 saves in a 3-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

