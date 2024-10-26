Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Stars – 10/26/24

by

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (2-5-1) at STARS (6-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, Victory+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie

Drew Commesso
Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Status report

  • Chicago did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday.
  • Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. With Soderblom not playing Friday due to illness, Commesso could make NHL debut.
  • Isaak Phillips, a defenseman, was reassigned to Rockford on Friday.

More from THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Status report

  • Bourque will play for Dallas after being a healthy scratch in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x