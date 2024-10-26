Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Stars – 10/26/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (2-5-1) at STARS (6-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, Victory+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie

Drew Commesso

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Status report

Chicago did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. With Soderblom not playing Friday due to illness, Commesso could make NHL debut.

Isaak Phillips, a defenseman, was reassigned to Rockford on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Status report

Bourque will play for Dallas after being a healthy scratch in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

