Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Stars – 10/26/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (2-5-1) at STARS (6-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, Victory+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie
Drew Commesso
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)
Status report
- Chicago did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday.
- Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. With Soderblom not playing Friday due to illness, Commesso could make NHL debut.
- Isaak Phillips, a defenseman, was reassigned to Rockford on Friday.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Predators – 10/25/24
- Blackhawks & Chelios: Together Again
- Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Blackhawks – 10/22/24
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith
Injured: None
Status report
- Bourque will play for Dallas after being a healthy scratch in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.
More from THW:
- Tommy’s Takes: Bruins Penalty Troubles Cost Them in Loss to Stars
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 10/24/24
- 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 4-2 Win Over Stars