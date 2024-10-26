Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Rangers – 10/26/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (3-2-1) at RANGERS (5-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras — Isac Lundestrom — Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick – Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jake Leschyshyn
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
- Vesey, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. On long-term injured reserve, he must miss at least the first 10 games of the season.
- Jones will enter the lineup for New York in place of Mancini, a defenseman.
- Leschyshyn, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League.
- Forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel were assigned to Hartford on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
