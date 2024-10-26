Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Rangers – 10/26/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (3-2-1) at RANGERS (5-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Robby Fabbri

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras — Isac Lundestrom — Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn — Mason McTavish — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick – Jonny Brodzinski

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Vesey, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. On long-term injured reserve, he must miss at least the first 10 games of the season.

Jones will enter the lineup for New York in place of Mancini, a defenseman.

Leschyshyn, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel were assigned to Hartford on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

