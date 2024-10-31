How the Bruins Can Weather the Storm Against the Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins are coming off a tough loss against the Philadelphia Flyers, where goaltender Samuel Ersson pitched a shutout to defeat the Bruins 2-0. This left head coach Jim Montgomery scratching his head in what’s been a search for offense. The task will only get taller, as their next opponent is a fierce competitor.

The Bruins are shipping down south to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. In what they call the loudest house in hockey, it has been a place that’s not super kind to the Bruins. Since sweeping the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final during the 2018-19 season, the Bruins have won just two games in Carolina. Given their recent performance, weathering the storm that is the Hurricanes is not going to be an easy task.

Weathering the Offensive Storm

Defensively, the Bruins have been better as of late. Last game they took on the Flyers, who upped the intensity at times and really pushed the pace. In this game, they will need to be sharp defensively and constantly aware. The Hurricanes are much more dominant and come at you in waves.

The Hurricanes play with tremendous speed and are great at controlling the pace of the game. Under head coach Rod Brind’Amour, the back end is extremely active and is a focal point of their offense. Whether it is cycling the puck or dumping it in and forechecking hard, they are built to wear you down. Especially the forecheck, where they’ve gotten the better of the Bruins in that regard.

The Bruins’ defense will need to be sharp. They’ve seen teams feast on chances in the inner slot and near the front of the net. For the Hurricanes, this is an appetizing dish, as they love to shoot from the blue line and create havoc in front of the goal crease. The Hurricanes are deep and have no shortage of players that can contribute. Their top line of Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Andrei Svechnikov has been the most impactful. Together, they have the third highest expected goals for percentage among qualified lines and average 5.88 expected goals per 60 minutes. They have a bit of everything on that line and if the Bruins are not at their best, the Hurricanes will make them pay for it.

The Hurricanes generate chances from everywhere, generating a high volume of shots from the high-danger areas of the ice. The Bruins will need to get bodies in shooting lanes and find ways to clog up the middle of the ice to limit the Hurricanes’ success. While the Bruins need to weather the storm that’s the Hurricanes’ offense, they need to figure out how to break through the defense.

Cracking the Armor in the Defense

Something has to give at some point right? The Bruins’ offense will figure it out, there’s way too much talent to not. They need their best players to be their best players and begin to shoulder the load. It’s a big key for this game that David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand bring their best game of the season. The offense at five-on-five has been poor up until this point. At times the Bruins will get good offensive zone time and bring pressure, but nothing comes of it. They have the fifth fewest shot attempts, the seventh-fewest shots on goal, and the fifth-fewest high-danger shot attempts. They are lacking both quantity and quality in their shots and their opponent does not give up much open ice. Finding a crack in the armor that is the Hurricanes’ defense will be no easy task.

The Hurricanes are the best defensive team in hockey. They play great with a lead and lock things down once they get it. It reminds me of a more modern-day “trap defense” the New Jersey Devils used to run in the late 1990s-early 2000s. Every player buys in and commits to team defense and it is what makes them so successful.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Hurricanes lost significant pieces this free agency period that played key roles in their defensive structure. However, that has had little impact because their defense has picked up right where it left off. As it stands, they have given up the fewest shot attempts at five-on-five and the second-fewest shots on goal. Also, they’ve allowed the fewest goals during five-on-five play.

According to HockeyViz, the Hurricanes do a tremendous job of suppressing the opposition. It is one of those teams where if you do get a good chance, you better capitalize on it because they do not come often. As a unit, they clog the middle of the ice and bring pressure along the perimeter. If you can generate a rebound, that’s the best chance you’ll have to try and score a goal. Even then, they allow the fourth-fewest high-danger shot attempts, so this is a brick wall of a defensive unit.

The Bruins are going to need their best effort when facing the Hurricanes. Results will need to happen sooner than later and this strong defense presents a challenge for this team. Fortunately, Jeremy Swayman being in net gives them a boost of confidence.

Swayman Standing Tall

Starting Joonas Korpisalo against the Flyers was a smart move by Montgomery. He hadn’t played in two weeks, so giving him the Flyers over the juggernaut that’s the Hurricanes makes all the sense in the world. Swayman has been good for the Bruins to begin the season, showing his worth on that new contract.

Swayman has a 2.97 goals-against average (GAA) and a .900 save percentage (SV%) to begin the 2024-25 season. Not bad for a goalie who missed training camp and preseason play. He was a large reason why they got one point against the Utah Hockey Club, while also keeping them in the game against the Nashville Predators. He’s been the club’s best player and most important so far this season. His 1.97 GAA during five-on-five play stands out, which is good considering how strong the Hurricanes are offensively.

Given the volume of shots he will face, Swayman starting is a good boost of confidence for the Bruins lineup. Over the course of his career, he has a 3-2 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Tough, But Not Impossible

Given the way things have been going for the Bruins, beating the Hurricanes will be a monumental task. It is going to be a tough win, but not impossible. The Hurricanes are a powerhouse when it comes to generating offense, but with Swayman in net, optimism is high. If they can find a crack in the armor of the defense and breakthrough, getting two points isn’t out of the question.