Steven Stamkos’ Homecoming Was the Emotional Night We All Expected

Since the day that longtime Tampa Bay Lightning captain and star Steven Stamkos signed with the Nashville Predators during the offseason, fans have been waiting for Monday, Oct. 28 when the Predators would be in Tampa Bay.

A Well-Deserved Homecoming for Stamkos

The Lightning were ready for this night as well. Number 91 was lit up on the ice ahead of the game, and the team played a tribute video on the scoreboard that highlighted all kinds of iconic moments from his career, ranging from the “Seen Stamkos” promotions after he was drafted, to raising the Stanley Cup, to his 500th goal ceremony. Stamkos brought more to the franchise and fanbase than anyone and the tribute had to reflect that.

A hero's welcome for Steven Stamkos in his return to Tampa 💙 pic.twitter.com/jB7A4TxTEN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2024

During the television broadcast on ESPN+, the camera found Stamkos as he watched the video. You could see some red in his eyes. The emotions were flowing. He wasn’t alone. You could see it on Lightning head coach Jon Cooper’s face, in the faces of his former teammates, and in the faces in the stands. People in Tampa Bay are passionate about their team and the players that lead them.

Following the video, Stamkos skated around the ice to thank the fans. Amalie Arena was the loudest it’s been since they won the Stanley Cup on home ice.

With the pregame honors out of the way, everyone got to see what they came for – Stamkos in action in a new jersey.

Fueled to Perform Against the Lightning

Heading into the game, Stamkos hadn’t been performing at his usual level. In his first eight games, he had one point – a goal scored in the Predators’ 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 19. Maybe it was the comfort of his former home or the need to prove himself to the team that didn’t re-sign him, but Stamkos had a night.

Steven Stamkos from his final season with the Lightning in 2023-24 (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

He assisted on both of Nashville’s goals, helping them net a point in the standings. While fans didn’t get to see one of Stamkos’ signature one-timers, the poetic moments didn’t stop there. His successor on the top line, Jake Guentzel, also assisted on two goals, including Nick Paul’s overtime winner. Guentzel also happened to reach the 500-point milestone, which came on the same ice as Stamkos’ 500th assist in an overtime win in 2022. The building loves that round number.

Fans got the best of both worlds, seeing the Lightning win in overtime and their former captain having a strong night.

One Last Thank You for Stamkos

Stamkos was named the third star of the game, which would have been warranted even without his two assists. It was that kind of night and one last chance for him to skate onto the ice he called home for 16 seasons and salute the fans who still cherish him.

Whether you had “Seen Stamkos” when he arrived in 2008, or you developed a love of hockey along the way, last night was special for everyone, especially Stamkos. If there was any bitterness, it was kept hidden. Nobody will forget the tense contract situation that went down last season, but Stamkos still loves the Lightning and the Tampa Bay community, and they love him back. Seeing him in a new uniform doesn’t change that.

Stamkos said it best after the game: I don’t think it’s goodbye,” he said after the game. “I think it’s more of a ‘Thank you, see you later’ type of thing…Most of my life has been here, so it’s definitely emotional. But, at the same time, it’s a fun place for me to play hockey. You almost feel at ease in here.”

On Monday night, everyone had the chance to reminisce and say: “those were good times.”