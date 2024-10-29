Flames’ Decision to Sign Mantha Looks Like a Mistake

The sky isn’t falling just yet, but the Calgary Flames’ great start to the season is quickly being forgotten about thanks to a current three-game losing streak. The latest of the losses came last night, where they fell to a Vegas Golden Knights team who completely outclassed them from start to finish.

This shouldn’t be all too surprising, as the Flames were never expected to be a competitive team this season. Their hot start caught everyone off guard, and it looks like are beginning to regress to the mean. While there are several reasons they’re failing to play like they did to start the season, free-agent signing Anthony Mantha certainly hasn’t helped.

Mantha agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Flames this summer. The expectation was that he would play top-six minutes, and then get moved to a contender at or ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline, with the Flames picking up a draft pick or prospect to help build towards the future.

Things started quite well, as Mantha came flying out of the gates with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the season opener. He followed that up with a point in each of the following two games to give himself a three-game point streak, and looked very much like a player who could net a decent return at the deadline. Since then, however, he has struggled immensely.

Mantha Doing What Mantha Does

These highs and lows have become quite common through Mantha’s career. In fact, they were present even before he got to the NHL, as scouts expressed caution with him heading into the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Anthony Mantha, Calgary Flames (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

By all accounts, Mantha had the skill level to be a very early pick. Instead, he went 20th, as there were concerns about his compete level. Those have continued to plague him throughout his career, as the effort level simply isn’t there on a nightly basis. There are times where he can dominate and look like the best player on the ice, only to turn into a complete non-factor for a significant stretch afterward.

Despite the season only being nine games in, Flames fans have already witnessed it all from Mantha. He’s gone pointless in six straight since his hot start, and the compete level has been lacking. It’s already at the point where some fans are calling for him to sit out a game or two as a healthy scratch.

Trading Mantha May Prove Difficult

Should this play continue for Mantha, moving him for a future asset at the deadline may be more difficult than originally expected. He was moved for a second and fourth-round round selection at the 2024 Trade Deadline, though that came after scoring 20 goals in 56 games.

While that production remains possible, he’s shown little sign as of late to give fans much optimism. The biggest issue is the fact that he’s gained a serious reputation for lazy play across the league, which makes him even more difficult to move. At the very least, fans should really temper expectations when it comes to a return.

Younger Players Deserving of Opportunity

What makes this signing a mistake for the Flames is the fact that Mantha is taking up a roster spot which would be better served for a younger player. If he weren’t around, there is a good chance that 21-year-old Matt Coronato would be playing top-nine minutes. Instead, he’s in the American Hockey League (AHL).

There are a few others that could be benefiting from top-nine NHL minutes as well, including Jakob Pelletier, who is also currently in the AHL. While you can understand what general manager Craig Conroy was thinking by bringing Mantha in, Flames fans are quickly realizing why other fan bases have soured on the 30-year-old throughout his career.