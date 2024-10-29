Bruins Prospect of the Month: Dans Locmelis (UMass)

It’s difficult to fairly analyze prospects just a month into the season when teams have not even played 10 games yet. While some teams have that one player who is leading the way and gets an early call-up to the NHL or soars up the NCAA ranks, the Boston Bruins don’t have one yet, thanks to a slow start from most of their prospects (NCAA or otherwise).

After the first month, however, the player that sticks out the most is Dans Locmelis from the University of Massachusetts, who is flying under the radar in the NCAA.

Locmelis has been one of the Bruins’ better prospects, and it’s encouraging, especially considering the Latvian center is only playing in his second season in Amherst after being drafted in the fourth round in 2022.

Locmelis Plays a Selfless Game

While the Minutemen have only played seven games this season, compiling a 3-3-1 record, Locmelis has averaged a point per game. He has yet to score a goal, but has shown an innate ability to move the puck around and search for players who are in a more dangerous scoring position. However, once he does get the metaphorical monkey off his back, his season will surely take off.

Locmelis has also shown promise in clutch situations, opening the shootout in UMass’s eventual win over UConn with a beautiful goal on Friday, Oct. 25. The goal was one of two the Minutemen scored in the shootout victory over the Huskies at the Mullins Center.

With seven assists, Locmelis has already matched his total from his freshman season. This also puts him just seven assists (or goals) short of matching his point total from 2023-24.

Locmelis Strong in the Faceoff Circle

As a freshman, Locmelis won 55% of his faceoffs, and this season, he has already won 60%. Granted, he has only taken 136, but he has won an impressive 81. Already twice this season, Locmelis has taken 20 draws and won 15 and has only had a negative faceoff win/loss differential twice.

While he remains in the NCAA ranks, and will most likely stay there for another season following this one before he signs an entry-level contract, his faceoff skills should be a nice future addition to a team that lost Patrice Bergeron following the 2022-23 season, who was also skilled in that regard throughout his career.

Tough Stretch Ahead For Locmelis

Locmelis and the Minutemen are heading into perhaps their toughest stretch of the season, with four of their next six games on the road. Two are against the University of Vermont (UVM) in Burlington on (Nov. 8 and 9), and one is against No. 12 Providence College (Nov. 16). When UMass faced UVM last season, Locmelis racked up two points (one goal, one assist) and seven shots in three games. However, the Minutemen only won one of those games.

Locmelis has yet to crack the scoreboard against the Providence Friars and has only mustered four shots on goal in three matchups. The bright side, however, is that he has been much more consistent this season than in 2023-24, and UMass has feasted on their next opponent, American International College, who they face on Nov. 2, in seasons past. Locmelis should be able to notch his first goal of the season soon.

If Locmelis continues to play at this level and adds a few goals along the way, he could earn Prospect of the Month honors again in November.