NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Utah, Blue Jackets, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have many takers when it comes to Timothy Liljegren. The Leafs got what they could from a limited market and they’ve got other moves coming. Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club wanted Ivan Provorov out of Columbus but settled for Olli Maatta out of Detroit. Finally, Connor McDavid is already back on the ice for the Edmonton Oilers, which is amazing considering the news yesterday was that he might be out for as many as three weeks.

Liljegren Trade Market Was Almost Non-Existent

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that:

“I know a lot of people who look at this deal and say ‘Really, that’s it?’. He added, “The reality is, from talking to people around the league, the Leafs spoke to almost every team in the NHL throughout the offseason trying to find a spot for Timothy Liljegren. This isn’t something that developed in training camp or early this year. This was something they’ve been working on for a while.”

LeBrun said that the lack of finding a spot for Liljegren played into why the Leafs signed him to a two-year contract this summer. Instead of going to arbitration and risking a $4 million contract, the team figured if they locked him into a more affordable contract and paid him a heavy signing bonus, more teams might be open to trading for him in-season. That didn’t really pan out as they’d hoped, with only the San Jose Sharks willing to make the deal now. “Even in-season, this was a pretty luke warm market. There just wasn’t a lot of interest,” said LeBrun.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs were a bit under the gun in needing to do something as Jani Hakanpaa is getting closer to a return. “They had to sort of act here.” Liljegren is happy because he’ll get a chance to play in San Jose. The Sharks were looking for a right-shot defenseman and they got that item checked off of their list.

LeBrun also says the Leafs might look to flip Matt Benning and if they can’t he’ll be a depth piece.

Utah Wanted Provorov, Settled on Maatta

LeBrun said that the Utah Hockey Club settled on Olli Maatta in a trade as their ideal target was a pending UFA and they were looking at Ivan Provorov from the Columbus Blue Jackets. They were not in the market for Liljegren because of his contract status. The Blue Jackets are playing better than most expected and they aren’t ready to start selling off parts. Provorov was not on the table in terms of a trade.

Utah didn’t want to add an expensive defenseman under contract but they needed to do something given the injury situation there. Maatta is expected to bridge the gap until John Marino is back.

McDavid Already Skating in Edmonton

Tom Gazzolla of Edmonton Sports Talk noted on Thursday: “Some early positive signs on the Connor McDavid injury front. McDavid was on the ice for a skate this morning testing out his ankle at Rogers Place (DCA due to UFC & Arkells concert this weekend on main rink).”

It was reported on Wednesday by the Oilers that McDavid was expected to be ou two to three weeks with a foot injury. McDavid being back on the ice doesn’t necessarily mean an early return, but if he’s already staking and putting weight on his bad foot, that’s great news for the Oilers who will have to find a way to win games without him in the lineup.

Edmonton plays Nashville tonight in their final game of this current road trip.