Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Senators – 11/2/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (5-5-1) at SENATORS (5-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)
Status report
- Montour will return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for the birth of his second child.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Senators did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Friday.
