Projected Lineups for Senators vs Rangers – 11/01/24

The New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators tonight (Nov. 1) at Madison Square Garden in New York. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (5-4-0) at RANGERS (6-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG2, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)Status report

Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fifth straight game.

Pinto, a center, is week to week and will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Zub, a defenseman, will miss his seventh game in a row.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick – Jonny Brodzinski

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba

Braden Schneider — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Zac Jones

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Brodzinski will replace Rempe, a forward who played in a 5-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Vesey, a forward, is on long-term injured reserve and will miss his 10th game. He has been skating and is eligible to return against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

