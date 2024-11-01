Projected Lineups for Senators vs Rangers – 11/01/24

The New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators tonight (Nov. 1) at Madison Square Garden in New York. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (5-4-0) at RANGERS (6-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSG2, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)Status report
- Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
- Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fifth straight game.
- Pinto, a center, is week to week and will miss his fourth consecutive game.
- Zub, a defenseman, will miss his seventh game in a row.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick – Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Braden Schneider — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Zac Jones
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
- Brodzinski will replace Rempe, a forward who played in a 5-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
- Vesey, a forward, is on long-term injured reserve and will miss his 10th game. He has been skating and is eligible to return against the New York Islanders on Sunday.
