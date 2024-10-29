Senators vs. Blues Game Delayed Until 7:30 After Power Outage

The game between the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues for Tuesday, Oct. 29 has been delayed 30 minutes after a power outage at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Tonight’s game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Players will take the ice at 7:23 p.m. for a 5 minute warmup. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 29, 2024

Many fans are posting about the outages at the arena, and while the lights remained on via the backup generators for the playing surface, areas such as the concourse and broadcast booth remain in the dark.

On top of some of the extra things that aren’t necessarily critical to the game starting, things like the scoreboard above center ice, and likely many communication factors between the on-ice play and the league are likely impacted as well.

Outages and delays at games are not necessarily rare, but with things seemingly back in order thanks to the hard work of the employees on scene, puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the delayed broadcast on TSN will continue then.

Barring any major changes, it seems as if, after flickering twice, the power is back and going to stick around this time.

To make the evening in Ottawa even more chaotic, a hydraulic hose on the Zamboni broke prior to warmups, causing a red spill on the ice that needed to be cleaned promptly so it didn’t stain or melt the ice.

The hope is that the rest of the night is smooth sailing for the Senators and their arena.