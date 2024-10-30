Jakob Chychrun Injured vs Rangers, Will Not Return

Washington Capitals’ defender Jakob Chychrun is dealing with an upper-body injury and will not return to the game tonight (Oct. 29) against the New York Rangers, the team announced. Chychrun had just one minute and 50 seconds of ice time before leaving the game, and was +1.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps defenseman Jakob Chychrun (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 30, 2024

Chychrun, who is 26 years old, has two goals and two assists for four points through seven games this season. He was traded to the Capitals from the Ottawa Senators this past offseason in exchange for Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick. This was the second time Chychrun had been traded in the past two seasons, having been traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Senators in March 2023 in exchange for three draft picks.

Chychrun is in the final season of his current contract which has a $4.6 million cap hit, and he is a pending unrestricted free agent. He was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 16th overall after a strong showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sarnia Sting where he had 16 goals and added 17 assists for 33 points through 42 games.

This story is developing, and we will continue to update you on Chychrun’s status as more news becomes available.

