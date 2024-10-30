Flyers’ Samuel Ersson Stands Tall in 2-0 Win vs. Bruins

On Oct. 29, the Philadelphia Flyers (3-6-1) got a 2-0 shutout victory over their long-time rival Boston Bruins (4-5-1) on the road. This was the Flyers’ first regulation win at TD Garden since Oct. 6, 2011.

As you’d expect in a low-scoring game, there weren’t any goals in the first period. However, there was quite a bit of action—the shots were 11-7 in favor of the Bruins, some of which came on a 5-on-3 power play.

The Flyers got going in the second period, as Tyson Foerster ripped a puck from the high slot to give his team a 1-0 lead. The secondary helper came from Morgan Frost, while the primary assist came courtesy of defenseman Emil Andrae—that was his first career point. The mothers of the Philadelphia players were in attendance and celebrated the tally:

In the third period, the Flyers shut the door by only allowing one shot on goal during the first 16 minutes. Joel Farabee got the empty-net insurance marker with less than 30 seconds to go, making it 2-0.

Overall, Samuel Ersson was terrific for the Flyers, turning aside all 24 shots he faced. As for the Bruins, backup Joonas Korpisalo gave his club a chance with 17 saves on 18 shots.

Next up, Philadelphia will return to their home ice to face the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 31. On the same date, Boston will face the high-flying Carolina Hurricanes on the road. The Bruins have lost four of their last five contests—a bounce back will be challenging but desired.