Kings Scratch Kevin Fiala vs Sharks After Missing Team Meeting

The Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks tonight (Oct. 29) and one player was surprisingly left out of the Kings’ lineup. Forward Kevin Fiala is a healthy scratch tonight, according to a report from Elliotte Friedman, after he missed a team meeting.

Kevin Fiala is not dressed for LA tonight.



Scratched for missing a team meeting. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 30, 2024

Fiala, who is 28 years old, has four goals and two assists for six points through nine games this season. He was traded to the Kings before the 2022-23 season from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Brock Faber and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He was a first-round pick to the Nashville Predators in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft at 11th overall after a strong season in Sweden with HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) where he had 11 points through 17 games, as well as 25 points through 27 games with the HV71 J20 team in the J20 SuperElit league.

Through 579 career NHL games, Fiala has scored 180 goals and added 254 assists for 434 points which comes out to a 0.75 points-per-game average. He also has 121 games of American Hockey League (AHL) experience, where he scored 36 goals and added 53 assists for 89 points which comes out to a 0.74 points-per-game average.

