Oilers Recall Caggiula & Philp From Bakersfield With McDavid Out

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to recall Drake Caggiula and Noah Philp from AHL Bakersfield. The team is expected to be without Connor McDavid when it travels to take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday (Oct 31).

Caggiula, a nine-year pro, last played for Edmonton on Dec. 29, 2018.



Philp almost made the Oilers out of training camp, and, at 26, is awaiting his… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 29, 2024

The Oilers made the moves as the result of McDavid being injured in the first period of their 6-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (Oct 29). Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters that McDavid would travel back to Edmonton for further evaluation of his lower-body injury. Leaving the road trip means McDavid is expected to miss Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators, and Edmonton will then head back to Alberta for a road clash with the Calgary Flames.

The 30-year-old Caggiula had an excellent training camp with the Oilers but could not crack the lineup. He had a very strong start in Bakersfield, scoring two goals with three assists in five games. Caggiula is a center but could slot into a wing spot with the assumption that all centers move up one line in McDavid’s absence. He will likely go on the fourth line with Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark.

Philp is a 26-year-old centerman coming out of a one-year retirement. He had an incredible training camp with the Oilers, impressing with his two-way game and work ethic. Philp looked good enough to make the team out of training camp, but Edmonton wanted to get him more ice time in professional games after his retirement.