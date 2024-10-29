Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Hyman, Bowman, Draisaitl, Philp

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, what is the latest on Connor McDavid‘s injury? Meanwhile, is general manager Stan Bowman looking to add on defense, potentially to help make up for a serious lack of goal-scoring? Who is going to have to step up in McDavid’s absence, and who is getting called up from the AHL?

Latest on McDavid’s Injury

McDavid left Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after an awkward fall just 37 seconds into his first shift. He was tripped and fell into the boards leading some to speculate he’s got a high-ankle sprain. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed post-game that McDavid would return to Edmonton for further evaluation, skipping the team’s upcoming game in Nashville on Thursday. An update on his status is expected in the next 24 hours.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug shared that early word was the injury isn’t severe, but that could mean anything. McDavid’s personal support team, including trainers and medical staff, has joined the Oilers’ medical team in Edmonton to ensure they are taking a cautious approach to his recovery. They will not be rushing him back.

Oilers Aggressively Looking for Blue Line Help

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the lack of goal-scoring and the loss of McDavid, along with the loss of key defensemen Cody Ceci, Philip Broberg, and Vincent Desharnais has further compounded the Oilers’ defensive issues. Dreger reports that General Manager Stan Bowman is taking a more aggressive approach to bolster the blue line.

Dreger explained:

“The word on the street is that [Bowman] is working more aggressively trying to find some help. And other teams are now as well, with injuries and because of other situations. I don’t think there is anything magical coming from the General Manager’s office, but I do think the ingredients are there for this team to be much better than what we’ve seen here.”

It’s unclear if Bowman has had any serious discussions with other teams yet. There are a couple of names out there but the market is said to be fairly slow. While some clubs are dipping their toes into the market — like Montreal, Utah, Nashville, Chicago, and Calgary — no one seems quite ready to make a move.

Oilers Will Need Draisaitl and Others to Step Up

He has been arguably the best forward on the team this season, but the Oilers will need Leon Draisaitl to find another gear. He’ll be tasked to take over the top-line center role and bring others along with him. He stepped up last time McDavid was out, but few others on the team are clicking offensively as they should. Draisaitl will need to be the catalyst to get everyone going.

That includes Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who will probably take the second-line center spot, and Zach Hyman, who has yet to score a goal this season. Hyman is working incredibly hard and doing all the right things, but the puck isn’t going in for him. Without McDavid, he’ll really need to create more chances on his own and drive offense. If he doesn’t start scoring, the Oilers are in trouble. If Nugent-Hopkins stays a winger, expect Adam Henrique to be elevated.

Will Noah Philp Get the Call from the AHL?

If McDavid’s injury keeps him out for more than one game, Oilers Now host and color analyst Bob Stauffer anticipates that forward Noah Philp will be called up as his replacement. Philp has impressed early in the season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, co-leading the team in shots through five games alongside Lane Pederson.

While there’s additional competition from the Condors but Philp’s consistency makes him the likely choice. Despite missing last season, Philp hasn’t missed a step, emerging as a standout performer and he turned heads in pre-season, making a case to be on the opening night roster.