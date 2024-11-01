NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Islanders, Oilers, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jake Evans is attracting trade interest in Montreal. Are the Canadiens looking to move him? Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have lost Mathew Barzal for an undetermined amount of time. Is there any way that the Edmonton Oilers could reunite with former winger Klim Kostin?

Canadiens May Trade Jake Evans to Bolster Defense

Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans is reportedly generating interest in the NHL trade market, according to RG.ORG’s Marco Dumont. Following reports that the Canadiens are searching the trade market for improvements on defense and forward with a physical edge, Evans being available means he could be part of any trade package that happens out of Montreal.

Evans, 28, is off to a strong start this season with five points in 11 games. He’s also playing a sound defensive game. But, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer and his affordable $1.7 million cap hit, makes him an attractive asset for teams in need of a reliable depth forward.

Jake Evans, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dumont’s source suggests that the Canadiens could consider moving Evans as trade bait to address their top-four defense needs. He writes, “The Canadiens have two of their centres, Evans and Christian Dvorak, coming up as pending free agents this summer, and they have some important decisions to make about their future.”

He also speculates the Canadiens may prefer not to deplete their future pipeline by trading picks and prospects away, which makes an Evans trade more likely.

Islanders Lose Barzal

The New York Islanders tweeted on Friday: “Injury Update: Mathew Barzal has returned to Long Island due to an upper body injury. A time frame will be announced after he sees team doctors.” The Islanders have the lowest goals per game in the NHL this season (2.10) and this certainly isn’t going to help their cause.

Peter Schwartz of WFAN660 writes, “We don’t know how long Barzal is going to be out and Duclair is on LTIR so this @NYIslanders season is on the brink of going downhill quickly. Not sure what Lou can do other than begin the process of breaking up this group. That’s probably the way to go.”

A Reunion With Klim Kostin in Edmonton?

Edmonton-based journalist Jim Matheson has speculated about a potential reunion between the Edmonton Oilers and former forward Klim Kostin, who may soon become available based on some roster moves in San Jose. With the Sharks making room for young forward Ethan Cardwell and as top prospect Macklin Celebrini nears a return, Kostin could be the odd man out and find himself on waivers.

If the Sharks decide to waive Kostin, Matheson teased the idea of the Oilers bringing him back. With a $2 million AAV, Kostin could be a valuable addition for Edmonton if he hits waivers, though his price may give the Oilers pause. Kostin loved his time in Edmonton and is in the final year of his contract before restricted free agency. He could bring much-needed grit and physicality to the Oilers’ lineup—a quality fans noted was key in their win over Nashville on Thursday, as the team seems to thrive when playing with a bit of “sandpaper” in their game.

There is a lot that would have to happen first for this to be a real possibility in Edmonton. The Sharks would need to waive Kostin and the Oilers would need to find a way to make the salary work given their tight cap situation.