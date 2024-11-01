Projected Lineups for Jets vs Blue Jackets – 11/01/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight (Nov. 1) at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Other than Comrie starting, the Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly – Dmitri Voronkov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Voronkov makes his season debut after having been on injured reserve since Oct. 4 with an upper-body injury; he will replace Labanc, a forward.

