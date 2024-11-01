Projected Lineups for Jets vs Blue Jackets – 11/01/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight (Nov. 1) at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (9-1-0) at BLUE JACKETS (5-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
- Other than Comrie starting, the Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor Named NHL’s Second Star for the Month of October
- 3 Keys to Jets’ Success in November 2024
- Winnipeg Jets Notebook: Bouncing Back After First Loss & Kyle Connor’s Hot Start
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia — Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly – Dmitri Voronkov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
- Voronkov makes his season debut after having been on injured reserve since Oct. 4 with an upper-body injury; he will replace Labanc, a forward.
Latest for THW:
- Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor Named NHL’s Second Star for the Month of October
- 3 Keys to Jets’ Success in November 2024
- Winnipeg Jets Notebook: Bouncing Back After First Loss & Kyle Connor’s Hot Start