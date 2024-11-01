Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Exceeding Lofty Expectations Early This Season

The Minnesota Wild have found ways to win in the first nine games of this season, and their star player, Kirill Kaprizov, is exceeding expectations. Last season, he did okay. At this point in the season, he averaged a point per game, but it was obvious he wasn’t playing as well as he could’ve been. It was later discussed that he was still healing from injury, and it took him a little bit to get back to his level of normal.

This season, he appears to be fully healed and ready to go. After the disappointing end of last season, the team desperately wants to redeem themselves, and that starts from the top. Kaprizov is on a roll this season and doesn’t look like he can be stopped. We’ll take a look at why he’s been so successful so early this season and how big of an impact he can have if he keeps going. We’ll start with how he’s been able to do this.

Wild’s Kaprizov Playing Like the Star He Is

Everyone knows Kaprizov is a talented player and would’ve been in the top five in NHL scoring the past couple of seasons had it not been for injuries. He’s proven to be a routine 40-goal scorer in the past, and with five goals in nine games played, he looks to be on that path again. If he can keep on this crazy pace, he’ll also surpass over 120 points, something he has yet to do in his career, with his highest point total being 108 during the 2021-22 season.

How has he been able to set such a crazy pace so early in the season when, in the past, he’s struggled to keep the hot streak going? The first answer would be that he’s healthy and confident. The second is who he’s playing on a line with, which has been changed quite a bit, but they’ve found something that works this season.

Originally, it was going to be Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman. Zuccarello was no surprise; Kaprizov and Zuccarello have almost always been a pair. Hartman was the question mark. Could he fill in the top center spot like he has in the past, or would someone else be suited for that role? The answer wasn’t Joel Eriksson Ek, as many expected; it was instead Marco Rossi.

Rossi has turned out to be the missing link and the perfect fit for the top line. He’s skilled with the puck, quick on his feet, and his hockey I.Q. is top-notch, just like his linemates’. Kaprizov is a standout player alone, but with the right players, they can elevate him, and he can elevate them to do better.

Wild Know-How to Utilize Kaprizov

Players at Kaprizov’s level know how to play the game and how they are the most effective. He loves to pass the puck, and while that’s great, sometimes it got him into trouble because it was too predictable, and the entire team took too long to execute their passes. This season, however, head coach John Hynes had different plans.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They’ve switched many of their plays around to try to be more offensive, which suits Kaprizov greatly. Also, instead of taking their time on passes, they’re making quicker passes that are almost like one-timers. This keeps the other team guessing and unable to lock down their positions immediately to block the pass or the resulting shot. This has worked out quite well for their power play, allowing Kaprizov to be more creative and find an open player.

Kaprizov draws a lot of attention, and that’s how he tallies more assists than goals. He’s often covered and unable to get many open shots, so he finds the player who can. While he’s been a 40-goal scorer, he’s also recorded 35+ assists in the last three seasons. He’s already on pace to beat both numbers, but he’ll have to find a way to stay healthy and consistent.

Wild’s Kaprizov Can Do Big Things

The Wild knew Kaprizov was a top-notch player when they drafted him in 2015, but he’s easily surpassed everyone’s original expectations. However, expectations have changed, and now he’s expected to carry the team whenever possible. Now that he’s healthy, he can push the limit when it comes to his play, and in this new system, he can be more creative.

Of course, that creativity can backfire, but by being a more offensively minded team, he can play more freely and not feel limited to focusing on defense. To be an all-around team, it has to have strong offense and defense; the Wild have both. Their defense ensures they stay back and provide support but aren’t afraid to jump into the scene. Kaprizov has excelled in this new system, and he’s even been more willing to jump in defensively when he struggled in that area before, as most offensive players do.

Some are already talking about Kaprizov for the Hart Trophy, and it’s not out of reach if he can keep up this play. It’ll be a difficult task with Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Nathan MacKinnon, but if he’s considered a top-five scorer in the NHL, he should be on this list. However, he can’t do it alone; he’ll need his teammates’ help to keep playing consistently.

McDavid has Leon Draisaitl, Matthews has Mitch Marner and William Nylander, and MacKinnon has Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen. That leaves Kaprizov, who currently has Rossi and Zuccarello, but they have to keep up their play as well as Kaprizov. If this top line can keep things going, it’ll be interesting to see where he’s at in a month or two.

Wild Have Postseason Hopes

The Wild have been playing a strong all-around game, but something they’ve struggled with off and on has been the offense. Their offense has come alive this season and thrived with the new systems in place. Could it be doing better? Every team can improve their play, even if they’re the best team in the league. However, this has been a huge step forward from last season, and hopefully, they can keep it up to win more games and get themselves back into the postseason where they belong.