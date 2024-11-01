Projected Lineups for Flames vs Devils – 11/01/24

The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils tonight (Nov. 1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (7-4-2) at FLAMES (5-4-1)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Curtis Lazar (lower body)
Status report
- New Jersey held an optional morning skate Friday.
- Lazar, a forward, is out indefinitely after having knee surgery.
Latest for THW:
- Devils Will Struggle With Curtis Lazar Out of the Lineup
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Canucks – 10/30/24
- Devils’ Siegenthaler & Kovacevic Pairing Rejuvenates Defense
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Anthony Mantha
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Status report
- Coronato, recalled Thursday from Calgary of the American Hockey League, will play right wing on a line with Backlund and Coleman.
- Rooney will play in place of Kirkland on the fourth line.
- Bean is expected to be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.
Latest for THW:
- Flames’ Huberdeau Ripped After Being Caught Laughing During Blowout
- Utah HC Ends Losing Streak With 5-1 Win Against Flames
- Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Flames – 10/30/24