Projected Lineups for Flames vs Devils – 11/01/24

The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils tonight (Nov. 1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (7-4-2) at FLAMES (5-4-1)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (lower body)

Status report

New Jersey held an optional morning skate Friday.

Lazar, a forward, is out indefinitely after having knee surgery.

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Anthony Mantha

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Status report

Coronato, recalled Thursday from Calgary of the American Hockey League, will play right wing on a line with Backlund and Coleman.

Rooney will play in place of Kirkland on the fourth line.

Bean is expected to be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.

