Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Sabres – 11/01/24

The New York Islanders take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (3-5-2) at SABRES (4-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Hudson Fasching — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Anthony Duclair (lower body)
Status report
- Barzal, a center, returned to Long Island to see team doctors regarding his injury.
- Romanov likely will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
- Wahlstrom will play after being scratched the past three games.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Islanders, Oilers, Sharks
- Barzal’s Injury Shows Flaws in the Islanders’ Roster Build
- Islanders’ Mat Barzal Out With Upper-Body Injury
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Dylan Cozens
Jason Zucker — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)
Status report
- Cozens will shift from center to wing.
- Benson participated in the Sabres optional morning skate Friday, his first time skating with his teammates since Oct. 21. Coach Lindy Ruff said the forward, who will miss his fourth consecutive game, is “for sure” an option to return next week.
More from THW:
- Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin Off to Difficult Start as Captain
- Sabres Are on the Cusp of Greatness With Small Adjustments
- Buffalo Sabres’ Decade of Disappointment