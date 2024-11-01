Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Wild – 11/01/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (7-3-0) at WILD (6-1-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Michael Eyssimont — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Cameron Atkinson

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: None

Status report

Cernak will play; he left after taking a hit to the head during the second period of a 5-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: None

Status report

Hartman, a forward, will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Forwards Liam Ohgren and Luke Toporowski each was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

