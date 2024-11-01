Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Wild – 11/01/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (7-3-0) at WILD (6-1-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Michael Eyssimont — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Cameron Atkinson
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: None
Status report
- Cernak will play; he left after taking a hit to the head during the second period of a 5-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: None
Status report
- Hartman, a forward, will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
- Forwards Liam Ohgren and Luke Toporowski each was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
